川普嗆美國女足隊球星：放尊重一點

2019-06-26 23:51

〔編譯張沛元／綜合報導〕美國總統川普26日在推特上回嗆稍早放話不會去白宮的美國女足隊共同隊長拉皮諾（Megan Rapinoe），要她「放尊重一點」。

川普在推文中寫到，拉皮諾不該不尊重美國、白宮或國旗，特別是美國為她與女足隊貢獻良多...「要以你穿在身上的國旗（指球衣上的國旗圖案）為榮。」

拉皮諾稍早表示，她不會接受邀請前往由川普坐鎮的白宮，還加上一句髒話以示強調；此外，她還因不滿川普對同志不友善，拒唱美國國歌。

美國女足隊在目前已進入最後關頭的本屆世界盃女足賽中表現頗佳，是唯一闖進最後八強的非歐洲隊伍。

川普推特貼文：

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F...ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners （please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年6月26日

....in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER）, leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet.... — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年6月26日

....invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年6月26日

