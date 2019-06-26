川普嗆美國女足隊球星：放尊重一點
列印

美國女足隊共同隊長拉皮諾24日在16強賽中擊敗西班牙後大聲呼喊慶賀。（路透）

美國女足隊共同隊長拉皮諾24日在16強賽中擊敗西班牙後大聲呼喊慶賀。（路透）

2019-06-26 23:51

〔編譯張沛元／綜合報導〕美國總統川普26日在推特上回嗆稍早放話不會去白宮的美國女足隊共同隊長拉皮諾（Megan Rapinoe），要她「放尊重一點」。

川普在推文中寫到，拉皮諾不該不尊重美國、白宮或國旗，特別是美國為她與女足隊貢獻良多...「要以你穿在身上的國旗（指球衣上的國旗圖案）為榮。」

拉皮諾稍早表示，她不會接受邀請前往由川普坐鎮的白宮，還加上一句髒話以示強調；此外，她還因不滿川普對同志不友善，拒唱美國國歌。

美國女足隊在目前已進入最後關頭的本屆世界盃女足賽中表現頗佳，是唯一闖進最後八強的非歐洲隊伍。

川普推特貼文：

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法