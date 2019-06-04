蘇丹軍方開槍鎮壓民主示威 傳釀至少35死116傷
2019-06-04 13:52
蘇丹軍方於3日發動武裝鎮壓，上千名武裝士兵用真槍實彈朝示威群眾開火，被外界類比為非洲版的六四天安門事件。（圖擷自推特）

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕蘇丹軍方4月發動政變，雖迫使獨裁統治超過30年的總統巴席爾（Omar al-Bashir）下台，卻也未將手中大權轉交給過渡政府，針對民主派示威者聚集在軍方總部外抗議，軍方3日時發動「武裝清場」，用真槍實彈掃蕩全程，截至4日清晨已傳出至少35死，至少116人受傷的憾事。

軍政府拒絕還政於民，大批民主派示威群眾包圍位於首都的軍方總部。（歐新社）

蘇丹前總統巴席爾先前被推翻下台後，政府就一直把持在軍方手中，民主派示威者雖提出由可受公評監管的「技術官僚政府」執政，但軍方內部卻有不同看法，針對「軍隊國家化」、「誰來監督臨時軍政府」等問題雙方也僵持不下，民主派為此包圍位於首都的軍方總部，希望迫使軍政府還政於民，但蘇丹軍方於3日發動武裝鎮壓，上千名武裝士兵用真槍實彈朝示威群眾開火，被外界類比為非洲版的六四天安門事件。

民主派於軍方總部外搭起的臨時帳篷已付之一炬。（歐新社）

由網路上流傳的影片可看到，身穿土色與藍色軍服的武裝部隊不僅當街實彈濫射，甚至鞭打非武裝平民，蘇丹醫師公會更指，部隊一度闖入「東尼羅河醫院」，並在院內開槍掃射，搜捕「可疑示威者」。外媒記者甚至在在藍尼羅河上目擊大量的平民浮屍，民主派示威者推派的代表團體「自由與改變力量宣言」（DFCF）雖證實，截至4日清晨已知有至少35死、116人受傷，罹難者包含一名8歲的孩子，但確切的身亡人數仍有待進一步確認。

武裝部隊不僅當街實彈濫射，甚至鞭打非武裝平民，還闖入當地的醫院，並在院內開槍掃射，搜捕「可疑示威者」。（法新社）

不過軍方對此則是聲稱，並未使用武力驅散靜坐群眾，並指安全部隊只是對「危險地區」的集會進行鎮壓，並指責示威團體也有責任。同時軍方也宣布與DFCF的談判破裂，先前達成協議的過渡期協商都已失效，並指蘇丹將於9個月內提前舉行大選。

武裝部隊實彈掃射 群眾驚慌奔逃

武裝部隊當街鞭打、圍毆民眾

軍方人員強闖醫院

