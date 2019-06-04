蘇丹軍方開槍鎮壓民主示威 傳釀至少35死116傷

2019-06-04 13:52

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕蘇丹軍方4月發動政變，雖迫使獨裁統治超過30年的總統巴席爾（Omar al-Bashir）下台，卻也未將手中大權轉交給過渡政府，針對民主派示威者聚集在軍方總部外抗議，軍方3日時發動「武裝清場」，用真槍實彈掃蕩全程，截至4日清晨已傳出至少35死，至少116人受傷的憾事。

蘇丹前總統巴席爾先前被推翻下台後，政府就一直把持在軍方手中，民主派示威者雖提出由可受公評監管的「技術官僚政府」執政，但軍方內部卻有不同看法，針對「軍隊國家化」、「誰來監督臨時軍政府」等問題雙方也僵持不下，民主派為此包圍位於首都的軍方總部，希望迫使軍政府還政於民，但蘇丹軍方於3日發動武裝鎮壓，上千名武裝士兵用真槍實彈朝示威群眾開火，被外界類比為非洲版的六四天安門事件。

由網路上流傳的影片可看到，身穿土色與藍色軍服的武裝部隊不僅當街實彈濫射，甚至鞭打非武裝平民，蘇丹醫師公會更指，部隊一度闖入「東尼羅河醫院」，並在院內開槍掃射，搜捕「可疑示威者」。外媒記者甚至在在藍尼羅河上目擊大量的平民浮屍，民主派示威者推派的代表團體「自由與改變力量宣言」（DFCF）雖證實，截至4日清晨已知有至少35死、116人受傷，罹難者包含一名8歲的孩子，但確切的身亡人數仍有待進一步確認。

不過軍方對此則是聲稱，並未使用武力驅散靜坐群眾，並指安全部隊只是對「危險地區」的集會進行鎮壓，並指責示威團體也有責任。同時軍方也宣布與DFCF的談判破裂，先前達成協議的過渡期協商都已失效，並指蘇丹將於9個月內提前舉行大選。

武裝部隊實彈掃射 群眾驚慌奔逃

#Sudan footage from 5:30 a.m captures moment when security forces break into sit-in in Khartoum. You can hear gunfire. Protests have been largely peaceful since overthrowing Bashir, today marks high escalation: pic.twitter.com/GFcBB4yKkw — Joyce Karam （@Joyce_Karam） 2019年6月3日

武裝部隊當街鞭打、圍毆民眾

#Sudan ????????: regime forces are patrolling the streets of #Khartoum, forcing people to get out of their car so they can beat them up.#مجزره_القياده_العامه pic.twitter.com/RofW4XA5ql — Thomas van Linge （@ThomasVLinge） 2019年6月3日

Shooting right now in Khartoum 2, beating and arresting any civilian walking the streets #_مجزرة_القيادة_العامة #اعتصام_القياد_العامة #لم_تسقط_بعد pic.twitter.com/xwo0JGGJMj — ضد الحراميه （@berryyakh） 2019年6月4日

Good people everywhere!No, this is not the Middle Ages!!These are members of the infamous criminal militia group the Janjaweed of Sudan. Known for the 2003 genocide of Darfur They opened fire on tens of peaceful protesters in Khartoum yesterday! pic.twitter.com/p0CPEKs0tj — د.عبد الجبار مصطفيGabar Mustafa （@jabarmustafa19） 2019年6月4日

軍方人員強闖醫院

#مجزره_القياده_العامه

This is how the government militias assault and humiliate medical staff and patients in Royal Care Hospital in Khartoum after killing as many as tens of them at the sit-in next to General cCommand of Sudanese Armed Forces and chasing the injured in hospitals pic.twitter.com/FnVsoyzE1p — Dr Mohammed Babiker （@DrMohBabiker） 2019年6月3日

