嚴刑引批評 多家汶萊投資的高級飯店社群帳號已「消失」

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕由於汶萊開始實施一項震驚國際的「同性戀石刑」法律，好萊塢著名影星喬治克隆尼（George Timothy Clooney）日前在網路上呼籲抵制由汶萊政府投資、散布於世界各地的9家豪華飯店。現在傳出，這9家飯店的社群媒體帳號大多都因為遭到持續負評而被關閉或隱蔽。
根據《BBC》報導，不只是喬治克隆尼，包含美國著名脫口秀主持人艾倫狄珍妮（Ellen DeGeneres）也在自己的Twitter上公布9家飯店名單，呼籲大家一同抵制。
Tomorrow, the country of #Brunei will start stoning gay people to death. We need to do something now. Please boycott these hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Raise your voices now. Spread the word. Rise up. pic.twitter.com/24KJsemPGH— Ellen DeGeneres （@TheEllenShow） 2019年4月2日
多位名人呼籲抵制後，9家飯店的Facebook粉絲專頁曾經一度全都搜尋不到，但目前已經有部分飯店恢復。另外，9家飯店中有6家的Instagram帳號被刪除，8家飯店的Twitter帳號被刪除或停用。
由於負評不斷湧入，管理該9家飯店的公司Dorchester Collection也發表聲明表示，會關閉這些飯店的社群帳號是由於「評論中可能出現詆毀飯店員工的言論」。另外，著名旅遊評論網站TripAdvisor也以「出現過多非實際住宿旅客的評論」為由禁止了對該公司旗下飯店的評論。
報導也指出，繼日前維珍澳洲航空宣布撤銷與皇家汶萊航空的員工旅遊協議後，英國STA旅行社（STA Travel）也在Twitter上「很驕傲地」宣布，該旅行社將不再販售皇家汶萊航空的任何機票。
In protest at recent changes to the law in Brunei （also applicable on Brunei-registered aircraft and vessels）, we’re proud to announce that STA Travel has stopped selling tickets on Royal Brunei Airlines. #bruneiboycott— STA Travel UK （@STATravel_UK） 2019年4月5日
