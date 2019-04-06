嚴刑引批評 多家汶萊投資的高級飯店社群帳號已「消失」
好萊塢影星喬治克隆尼（George Timothy Clooney）日前呼籲抵制汶萊政府投資的9家高級飯店。（歐新社）

2019-04-06 12:42

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕由於汶萊開始實施一項震驚國際的「同性戀石刑」法律，好萊塢著名影星喬治克隆尼（George Timothy Clooney）日前在網路上呼籲抵制由汶萊政府投資、散布於世界各地的9家豪華飯店。現在傳出，這9家飯店的社群媒體帳號大多都因為遭到持續負評而被關閉或隱蔽。

根據《BBC》報導，不只是喬治克隆尼，包含美國著名脫口秀主持人艾倫狄珍妮（Ellen DeGeneres）也在自己的Twitter上公布9家飯店名單，呼籲大家一同抵制。

多位名人呼籲抵制後，9家飯店的Facebook粉絲專頁曾經一度全都搜尋不到，但目前已經有部分飯店恢復。另外，9家飯店中有6家的Instagram帳號被刪除，8家飯店的Twitter帳號被刪除或停用。

由於負評不斷湧入，管理該9家飯店的公司Dorchester Collection也發表聲明表示，會關閉這些飯店的社群帳號是由於「評論中可能出現詆毀飯店員工的言論」。另外，著名旅遊評論網站TripAdvisor也以「出現過多非實際住宿旅客的評論」為由禁止了對該公司旗下飯店的評論。

報導也指出，繼日前維珍澳洲航空宣布撤銷與皇家汶萊航空的員工旅遊協議後，英國STA旅行社（STA Travel）也在Twitter上「很驕傲地」宣布，該旅行社將不再販售皇家汶萊航空的任何機票。

