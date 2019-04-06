嚴刑引批評 多家汶萊投資的高級飯店社群帳號已「消失」

2019-04-06 12:42

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕由於汶萊開始實施一項震驚國際的「同性戀石刑」法律，好萊塢著名影星喬治克隆尼（George Timothy Clooney）日前在網路上呼籲抵制由汶萊政府投資、散布於世界各地的9家豪華飯店。現在傳出，這9家飯店的社群媒體帳號大多都因為遭到持續負評而被關閉或隱蔽。

根據《BBC》報導，不只是喬治克隆尼，包含美國著名脫口秀主持人艾倫狄珍妮（Ellen DeGeneres）也在自己的Twitter上公布9家飯店名單，呼籲大家一同抵制。

Tomorrow, the country of #Brunei will start stoning gay people to death. We need to do something now. Please boycott these hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei. Raise your voices now. Spread the word. Rise up. pic.twitter.com/24KJsemPGH