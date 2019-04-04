超暖！地方媽媽忘帶錢包急瘋 紐國總理驚喜現身幫買單
一名媽媽日前在超市結帳時發現沒帶錢包，身邊又有兩個小孩在尖叫吵鬧，這時阿爾登突然現身，幫她付清了款項。（路透）

2019-04-04 23:09

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕在基督城清真寺恐攻案件對應得宜、備受讚譽的紐西蘭總理阿爾登（Jacinda Ardern）善行再多一舉，一名媽媽日前在超市結帳時發現沒帶錢包，身邊又有兩個小孩在尖叫吵鬧，這時阿爾登突然現身，幫她付清了款項。今（4）日阿爾登受訪時，也證實了這件事。

一名網友伯妮斯（Helen Burness）日前在推特曝光此事，她感動的寫道「（阿爾登）日前在超市，幫我忘記帶錢包、身邊還有兩個小孩在尖叫的朋友買單，她是覺得我們還不夠愛她嗎？讚嘆。」據悉，阿爾登當時就排在這位媽媽後方等待結帳。

今日接受媒體採訪時，阿爾登證實了此事，被問到為何會想要幫忙買單？阿爾登僅簡短表示，「因為她是一位媽媽」。

