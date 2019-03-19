墨西哥波波卡特佩特火山爆發！ 近年來最猛烈一次

位於墨西哥市近郊的波波卡特佩特火山，於當地時間18日晚間9點38分發生爆發，為近年來最猛烈的一次噴發。（圖擷自Twitter）

2019-03-19 13:34

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕位於墨西哥首都墨西哥市近郊的波波卡特佩特火山（Popocatepetl），於當地時間18日晚間9點38分（台灣時間19日上午11點許）發生爆發，為近年來最猛烈的一次噴發。

綜合外媒報導，墨西哥的波波卡特佩特火山突然噴發，爆炸聲震撼鄰近房屋，碎片向外噴濺，同時火山灰衝上1200公尺高空中，當地政府發布二級黃色警戒，呼籲民眾盡量不要外出，避免接近火山口12公里的範圍內。

波波卡特佩特火山距離墨西哥市僅70公里，是世界上最活躍的火山之一，近年來多次出現小規模噴發，這次噴發為近年來最猛烈的一次。

