墨西哥波波卡特佩特火山爆發！ 近年來最猛烈一次

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕位於墨西哥首都墨西哥市近郊的波波卡特佩特火山（Popocatepetl），於當地時間18日晚間9點38分（台灣時間19日上午11點許）發生爆發，為近年來最猛烈的一次噴發。
綜合外媒報導，墨西哥的波波卡特佩特火山突然噴發，爆炸聲震撼鄰近房屋，碎片向外噴濺，同時火山灰衝上1200公尺高空中，當地政府發布二級黃色警戒，呼籲民眾盡量不要外出，避免接近火山口12公里的範圍內。
波波卡特佩特火山距離墨西哥市僅70公里，是世界上最活躍的火山之一，近年來多次出現小規模噴發，這次噴發為近年來最猛烈的一次。
Video de la fuerte explosión del #Popocatépetl de las 21:38 h.— SkyAlert （@SkyAlertMx） 2019年3月19日
Fragmentos incandescentes a más de 2 km del cráter; por eso es muy importante respetar el radio de seguridad de 12 km. pic.twitter.com/ZQUruEgpT7
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore
Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay