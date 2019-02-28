川金二會後 川普接連推文：聊得好、見得好、晚餐也好

2019-02-28 00:58

〔編譯張沛元／綜合報導〕美國總統川普27日深夜狂發數條推文分享與北韓領導人金正恩二度會面的感想，直言與金正恩聊得好、見得好、晚餐也好。

川普在川金二會首日結束後發推文，大讚與金正恩有良好對話（very good dialogue），以及在越南河內與金正恩的會面與晚宴很棒（great meetings and dinner）。川普除了發文，還有照片與影片。

白宮表示，川普與金正恩28日先進行45分鐘的一對一會談，然後是納入雙方助理的會談，高峰會結束後還將舉行聯合協議簽署儀式。

Great meetings and dinner tonight in Vietnam with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Very good dialogue. Resuming tomorrow!

Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight. Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow! #HanoiSummit pic.twitter.com/J3x6lUGzjS