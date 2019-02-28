川金二會後 川普接連推文：聊得好、見得好、晚餐也好

〔編譯張沛元／綜合報導〕美國總統川普27日深夜狂發數條推文分享與北韓領導人金正恩二度會面的感想，直言與金正恩聊得好、見得好、晚餐也好。
川普在川金二會首日結束後發推文，大讚與金正恩有良好對話（very good dialogue），以及在越南河內與金正恩的會面與晚宴很棒（great meetings and dinner）。川普除了發文，還有照片與影片。
白宮表示，川普與金正恩28日先進行45分鐘的一對一會談，然後是納入雙方助理的會談，高峰會結束後還將舉行聯合協議簽署儀式。
Great meetings and dinner tonight in Vietnam with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Very good dialogue. Resuming tomorrow!— Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年2月27日
Great meeting and dinner with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam tonight. Looking forward to continuing our discussions tomorrow! #HanoiSummit pic.twitter.com/J3x6lUGzjS— Donald J. Trump （@realDonaldTrump） 2019年2月27日
