拒對台軍售被「交易化」 黃國昌函信倡議美眾參議員「對台六項保證」入法

民眾黨黨主席黃國昌主持今（27）中央委員會暨專題演講，並於會後公開署名信，向美參眾議員倡議對台六項保證入法。（台灣民眾黨提供）

備受矚目的美中「川習會」本月中旬登場，然而，美國總統川普接受外媒專訪透露的「對台軍售交易化」言論，引發我國各界對台美關係是否動搖的議論，為此，民眾黨繼日前於立法院院會提案敦促美對台政策不變後，民眾黨黨主席黃國昌今再公開署名信，除重申支持台灣國防的立場，更向美跨黨派眾參議員倡議將「對台六項保證」正式入法，不再讓台灣成外交籌碼。

因應美國總統川普在川習會後受訪，公開表示「對台軍售將取決於中國」等語，民眾黨今（27）舉行中央委員會，邀請中研院歐美所兼任研究員林正義老師專題演講美國對台政策，探討美國對台六項保證演變與法律地位，並在會後公開民眾黨黨主席黃國昌署名信，向美國跨黨派參眾議員倡議「對台六項保證正式入法」，主張美國對台承諾絕非外交折衝下的談判籌碼。

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黃國昌強調，這封信也是台灣人民向美方鄭重而明確地表達：台灣的安全絕不能、也絕不應屈從於任何交易性的利益盤算。

該信原文及全文內容如下：

「On behalf of the Taiwan People’s Party （TPP）, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for the longstanding bipartisan support that the United States Congress has demonstrated toward Taiwan’s democracy, security, and international participation.

謹代表台灣民眾黨，本人衷心感謝美國國會長期以來跨黨派對台灣民主、安全與國際參與所展現的堅定支持。

The Taiwan People’s Party firmly supports strengthening Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities through continued U.S.-Taiwan security cooperation, including arms sales consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. In Taiwan’s legislature, the TPP has consistently advocated for practical and sustainable national defense policies. Notably, the final special defense budget legislation passed by the Legislative Yuan incorporated the version proposed by the TPP, reflecting our commitment to ensuring Taiwan possesses the necessary capabilities to deter aggression and preserve regional stability.

台灣民眾黨堅定支持透過持續深化台美安全合作——包括符合《台灣關係法》及「對台六項保證」精神的對台軍售——來強化台灣的自我防衛能力。在台灣立法院，民眾黨始終倡議務實且可長可久的國防政策。值得一提的是，立法院最終通過的特別國防預算條例，正是採納了民眾黨所提出的版本，充分體現本黨確保台灣具備必要嚇阻能力、維護區域穩定的堅定承諾。

On the matter of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, the Taiwan People's Party has been a consistent and vigorous advocate. When Taiwan's Legislative Yuan debated the Special Act governing the procurement of defense articles, it was the TPP's version of the legislation that ultimately prevailed. Our caucus fought to ensure the bill was fiscally responsible, transparent, and aligned with Taiwan's genuine defense needs. We remain fully committed to ensuring that Taiwan possesses the capabilities necessary to deter aggression and preserve peace across the Taiwan Strait.

在美國對台軍售議題上，台灣民眾黨一貫積極倡議、全力支持。立法院審議規範國防物品採購之特別條例期間，最終付諸表決、完成立法的，正是民眾黨所提出的版本。本黨黨團致力確保法案在財政上負責任、程序上公開透明，並切實符合台灣真正的國防需求。我們始終全力以赴，確保台灣擁有嚇阻侵略、維護台海和平所不可或缺的防衛能力。

Recent reports surrounding the Trump-Xi summit have indicated that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan were discussed as a bargaining chip in broader bilateral negotiations with the People's Republic of China. I wish to state clearly and respectfully that Taiwan's security cannot and must not be subordinated to any transactional calculus. It is precisely in light of such developments that I believe the time has come for the United States to enshrine the Six Assurances into law. Codifying these assurances would send an unambiguous signal—to Taipei, to Beijing, and to the world—that America's commitment to Taiwan is durable, principled, and beyond the reach of diplomatic horse-trading.

近期有關川習峰會的報導顯示，美國對台軍售竟被列為美中雙邊談判的籌碼。對此，本人必須鄭重而明確地表達：台灣的安全絕不能、也絕不應屈從於任何交易性的利益盤算。正是有鑑於此，本人深信美國將對台六項保證正式入法的時機已然成熟。將六項保證明文立法，將向台北、北京乃至全世界發出一個清晰無誤的訊號——美國對台灣的承諾是持久的、有原則的，絕非外交折衝下可以討價還價的籌碼。

In closing, I once again extend my deepest gratitude to each and every Member of Congress who has stood with Taiwan. Your leadership has made a tangible difference, and the people of Taiwan see and remember it. I look forward to continuing to work alongside you in deepening the bonds between our two democracies, for the benefit of peace and prosperity across the region.

謹此，再次向每一位長期與台灣並肩而立的國會議員致上最深摯的感謝。您們的領導力已帶來切實的改變，台灣人民看在眼裡、銘記在心。本人期盼繼續與各位攜手合作，共同深化台美兩個民主社會之間的連結，為區域和平與繁榮共同努力。

With the highest esteem and enduring friendship.

謹致最崇高的敬意與永恆的友誼。」

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