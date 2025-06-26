向國際闡述大罷免！ 罷團成員阿美：這是台灣人站出來對中共說「不」關鍵時刻
罷免藍委王鴻薇團體「山除薇害」發言人阿美。（記者林哲遠攝）
〔記者林哲遠／台北報導〕大罷免第一批成案的24名國民黨立委，將於7月26日投票，反共護台聯盟今日召開「台灣大罷免行動國際說明會」，以全英文向國際社會說明大罷免進度與挑戰。罷免藍委王鴻薇團體「山除薇害」發言人阿美在會中細數國民黨團總召傅崐萁等人親中行徑，強調這場罷免運動並非執政黨與在野黨間的政黨鬥爭，而是一個台灣人民站出來，對中國共產黨說「不」的關鍵時刻。
「我是阿美，其中一位國民黨立委的罷免行動發起人之一。」阿美說，這張照片是在公民行動初期所拍的，為了保護自己，每次面對鏡頭我都必須戴著帽子和口罩。
阿美表示，他們正在進行的大罷免，本質上是小規模的解散國會，解散國會在民主國家其實是個很正常的平衡機制，只是台灣解散國會的機制有問題，所以公民唯一能夠尋求的途徑就剩下透過罷免多名已無法代表民意的國民黨立委的方式來達到這個目的，「在台灣罷免權是憲法賦予人民的權利，我們正在透過憲法賦予人民的罷免權來保護我們的民主制度。」
「為什麼我們要站出來罷免國民黨立委呢？」阿美說明，2024年的4月，國民黨黨團總召傅崐萁帶著一群國民黨立委到中國聽中共官員說「兩岸同屬一個國家、堅硬推進反獨促統」等語，甚至和兩岸和平統一促進協會會長王滬寧握手，這件事嚴重傷害了中華民國台灣主權獨立的尊嚴。
阿美續指，在那一次會談過後回台灣，我國立法院就不停透過程序不正義的方式在通過重要的法律，其中有提案是關於要把中共入侵台灣定調成內戰，以淡化主權的方式讓中國來決定他們承認台灣的領海有哪些區塊，面對中國的武力威脅，國民黨立委多次阻擋國防預算、阻擋國家發展潛艦，身為公民實在無法接受這樣子的國會，他們無法代表人民的聲音，因此站出來進行罷免行動。
針對我國「選罷法」規定，阿美解釋，罷免一位立委，第一階段必須收集該選區1%的選舉人提議連署書，第二階段必須收集10%，更嚴格的是第一階段和第二階段的名單不得重複。前兩關都通過之後才能進入到第三階段的罷免投票。在第三階段，投票率必須超過該選區25%的選舉人，並且同意票大於不同意票。
「這是一場去中心化但又協調一致的草根行動浪潮，反映出民怨的廣泛與深切。」阿美表示，截至目前，全國已有超過30個由公民發起的罷免團體展開連署行動，全台已有超過130萬人參與這項罷免連署運動，涵蓋了包括偏鄉與傳統保守地區在內的多個地區，全球更有超過38個城市都有志工協助蒐集罷免連署書；為了簽署連署，民眾必須提供全名、國民身分證字號、出生日期及戶籍地址這絕非易事，如此前所未有的公民行動，早已超越任何政黨所能操控或策劃的範疇。
阿美批評，國民黨並未向公眾說明立場，或正面回應外界對其與北京關係的疑慮，反而採取了威嚇手段，企圖以恐嚇讓人民噤聲。她身為罷免行動的發言人之一，國民黨特地召開記者會公然揭露她的個人資料，包括真實姓名、公司名稱、藝名、公司統一編號等，其記者會標題更以「揭露違法主辦人：節目中使用『阿美』為藝名，本名蔡阜蓉。」指控她進行詐騙行為，聲稱我私吞原本用於支持罷免行動的捐款，並呼籲檢調單位對她展開調查。
「我並不是唯一的受害者。」阿美透露，許多在地的罷免發起人也面臨了類似的打壓包含網路騷擾、行政施壓，甚至是提告威脅，這種壓制的模式，不是為了維護法律，而是為了懲罰那些敢於挑戰掌權者的公民，2025年的今天，國民黨行事依然如同威權政權，僅僅因為公民行使民主權利，就對其進行打壓。
阿美再指，作為報復，國民黨發起了一系列「以罷制罷」的行動，透過黨工對多位民進黨立委提出罷免案，但檢方後來發現，所提交的連署名單中，大量使用了已故人士或國民黨員的個資，且未經本人同意，這些罷免提案目前全數在第一階段就遭到駁回，並已進入檢調單位的調查程序。
現在國民黨公開聲稱司法迫害，企圖抹黑檢調機關的不公正，以此來打擊由公民發起的罷免行動，並削弱社會大眾的支持。阿美強調，「我們希望國際社會能了解，台灣當前的局勢有多麼危險，我們不僅正面臨來自北京的軍事與政治壓力，同時也要對抗那些在台灣內部配合中國、助長其影響力的在地協力者。」
阿美重申強調，這場罷免運動，並不是執政黨與在野黨之間的政黨鬥爭，而是一個台灣人民站出來，對中國共產黨說「不」的關鍵時刻，這是一場民主意志的宣示，由人民發起，為了台灣的未來而努力，她非常榮幸能在此向各位分享這整個故事，「我們正在書寫歷史，也誠摯呼籲國際社會支持我們。」
英文講稿全文： Thank you to all the members of the press for giving us this opportunity to share with the international community the origins of Taiwan’s ongoing recall movement. I am Ah Mei, and I’m one of the initiators of a citizen-led campaign to recall a Kuomintang （KMT） legislator. This photo was taken at the very beginning of our civic movement. To protect myself, I had to wear a hat and mask whenever I faced the camera. Later on, I’ll share the story of why I eventually chose to take off the mask and show my face. What we’re doing is essentially a small-scale version of dissolving the parliament. In healthy democracies, the dissolution of a legislature is a normal check-and-balance mechanism. But in Taiwan, the system is flawed—citizens don’t have a direct way to dissolve the legislature. So, the only option left to us is to use the recall process to remove multiple KMT legislators who no longer represent the will of the people. Let me be clear: the right to recall is a constitutional civil right guaranteed in Taiwan. We are exercising the rights granted to the people by our Constitution to defend our democratic system. Why did we take this step?Let’s go back to April 2024. The KMT’s caucus leader led a group of legislators to China, where they sat down with Chinese Communist Party officials. During that visit, the officials openly declared that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country” and promoted aggressive steps toward unification. They even shook hands with Wang Huning, the head of the “Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification”—a group closely tied to the CCP’s goal of annexing Taiwan. This trip severely damaged Taiwan’s dignity and sovereignty. And when those legislators returned home, our parliament began pushing through major bills using blatantly unjust procedures. One proposal sought to redefine a Chinese invasion as a “civil war,” attempting to downplay Taiwan’s sovereign status. Another would allow China to unilaterally define which maritime areas around Taiwan it chooses to “recognize.” Even more concerning, these lawmakers have repeatedly blocked national defense budgets—including funding for our indigenous submarine program—at a time when China is escalating its military threats. As citizens, we simply cannot accept this kind of legislature. They do not represent the people’s voice. Political parties may differ in their views on various issues, but when it comes to national defense and security, there should not be such deep divisions. Ideally, all parties should stand united in the face of the threat posed by the CCP to Taiwan. That’s why we are standing up and organizing this large-scale recall movement. So how does a recall campaign work? Here are the rules of the game: To recall a legislator, the first stage requires collecting signatures from 1% of registered voters in that legislator’s electoral district to file the proposal.The second stage requires gathering signatures from 10% of the voters in the same district.What’s even stricter is that the lists of signatories in the first and second stages cannot overlap.Only after passing both of these stages can we move on to the third stage — the recall vote. In the third stage, voter turnout must exceed 25% of registered voters in the district, and the number of votes in favor of the recall must be greater than the number of votes against it. This is not an isolated protest. As of now, over 30 citizen-led recall groups have launched petitions across the country, including in rural and traditionally conservative areas. We even have volunteers in over 38 cities around the world helping to collect recall petition signatures. The determination of overseas Taiwanese to protect our country is incredibly strong. Over 1.3 million people across Taiwan have participated in the recall petition movement. To sign the petition, citizens must provide their full name, national ID number, date of birth, and household registration address—this is no small feat. Such an unprecedented civic action is far beyond the control or orchestration of any political party. It is a decentralized but coordinated wave of grassroots action that reflects how widespread the public's frustration has become. Instead of explaining their position to the public or addressing concerns about their ties to Beijing, the KMT has resorted to intimidation. They are trying to scare people into silence. In my case, as one of the spokespersons for the recall movement, the KMT held a press conference specifically targeting me. I chose to use a pseudonym to protect my identity and focus attention on the movement itself. However, they publicly exposed my personal information—my real name, the name of my company, my stage name, and even the unified Business Number of my company. Here’s the title—, Exposing an illegal organizer: goes by the alias “Ah Mei” on the program, real name Tsai Fu-jung. They accused me of running a fraud operation and claimed I was pocketing donations meant to support the recall. They called for prosecutors to investigate me. And I’m not alone. Many local recall organizers have faced similar intimidation—through online harassment, administrative suppression, or threats of legal action. This pattern of repression is not about protecting the law; it's about punishing citizens for challenging those in power. It is now 2025, and yet the KMT continues to behave like an authoritarian regime, targeting citizens simply for exercising their democratic rights. In retaliation, they launched what can only be described as revenge recalls. KMT staffers initiated recall cases against several DPP legislators, but prosecutors later discovered that a large number of the signatures submitted used the personal information of deceased individuals and KMT party members without consent. All of these recall proposals have now failed at the first stage and are under investigation by prosecutors. Now, the KMT is publicly claiming that the judiciary is biased, attempting to portray prosecutors as unfair in order to discredit citizen-led recall efforts and discourage public support. We want the international community to understand how dangerous the situation in Taiwan has become. We are not only facing military and political pressure from Beijing—we are also dealing with local collaborators here in Taiwan who are enabling China’s influence from within. This recall movement is not a partisan power struggle between the ruling and opposition parties. It is a critical moment where the people of Taiwan are standing up and saying NO to the CCP. This is a declaration of democratic will—by the people, for the future of Taiwan. I’m so honored to be here to share the full story with you. We are making history, and we call on the international community to support us.
