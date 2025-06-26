向國際闡述大罷免！ 罷團成員阿美：這是台灣人站出來對中共說「不」關鍵時刻

Thank you to all the members of the press for giving us this opportunity to share with the international community the origins of Taiwan’s ongoing recall movement.

I am Ah Mei, and I’m one of the initiators of a citizen-led campaign to recall a Kuomintang （KMT） legislator.

This photo was taken at the very beginning of our civic movement. To protect myself, I had to wear a hat and mask whenever I faced the camera. Later on, I’ll share the story of why I eventually chose to take off the mask and show my face.

What we’re doing is essentially a small-scale version of dissolving the parliament. In healthy democracies, the dissolution of a legislature is a normal check-and-balance mechanism. But in Taiwan, the system is flawed—citizens don’t have a direct way to dissolve the legislature.

So, the only option left to us is to use the recall process to remove multiple KMT legislators who no longer represent the will of the people. Let me be clear: the right to recall is a constitutional civil right guaranteed in Taiwan. We are exercising the rights granted to the people by our Constitution to defend our democratic system.

Why did we take this step?Let’s go back to April 2024. The KMT’s caucus leader led a group of legislators to China, where they sat down with Chinese Communist Party officials. During that visit, the officials openly declared that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country” and promoted aggressive steps toward unification.

They even shook hands with Wang Huning, the head of the “Association for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification”—a group closely tied to the CCP’s goal of annexing Taiwan.

This trip severely damaged Taiwan’s dignity and sovereignty.

And when those legislators returned home, our parliament began pushing through major bills using blatantly unjust procedures.

One proposal sought to redefine a Chinese invasion as a “civil war,” attempting to downplay Taiwan’s sovereign status. Another would allow China to unilaterally define which maritime areas around Taiwan it chooses to “recognize.”

Even more concerning, these lawmakers have repeatedly blocked national defense budgets—including funding for our indigenous submarine program—at a time when China is escalating its military threats.

As citizens, we simply cannot accept this kind of legislature.

They do not represent the people’s voice. Political parties may differ in their views on various issues, but when it comes to national defense and security, there should not be such deep divisions. Ideally, all parties should stand united in the face of the threat posed by the CCP to Taiwan. That’s why we are standing up and organizing this large-scale recall movement.

So how does a recall campaign work? Here are the rules of the game:

To recall a legislator, the first stage requires collecting signatures from 1% of registered voters in that legislator’s electoral district to file the proposal.The second stage requires gathering signatures from 10% of the voters in the same district.What’s even stricter is that the lists of signatories in the first and second stages cannot overlap.Only after passing both of these stages can we move on to the third stage — the recall vote. In the third stage, voter turnout must exceed 25% of registered voters in the district, and the number of votes in favor of the recall must be greater than the number of votes against it.

This is not an isolated protest. As of now, over 30 citizen-led recall groups have launched petitions across the country, including in rural and traditionally conservative areas. We even have volunteers in over 38 cities around the world helping to collect recall petition signatures. The determination of overseas Taiwanese to protect our country is incredibly strong. Over 1.3 million people across Taiwan have participated in the recall petition movement. To sign the petition, citizens must provide their full name, national ID number, date of birth, and household registration address—this is no small feat. Such an unprecedented civic action is far beyond the control or orchestration of any political party. It is a decentralized but coordinated wave of grassroots action that reflects how widespread the public's frustration has become.

Instead of explaining their position to the public or addressing concerns about their ties to Beijing, the KMT has resorted to intimidation. They are trying to scare people into silence.

In my case, as one of the spokespersons for the recall movement, the KMT held a press conference specifically targeting me. I chose to use a pseudonym to protect my identity and focus attention on the movement itself. However, they publicly exposed my personal information—my real name, the name of my company, my stage name, and even the unified Business Number of my company. Here’s the title—, Exposing an illegal organizer: goes by the alias “Ah Mei” on the program, real name Tsai Fu-jung. They accused me of running a fraud operation and claimed I was pocketing donations meant to support the recall. They called for prosecutors to investigate me.

And I’m not alone. Many local recall organizers have faced similar intimidation—through online harassment, administrative suppression, or threats of legal action. This pattern of repression is not about protecting the law; it's about punishing citizens for challenging those in power.

It is now 2025, and yet the KMT continues to behave like an authoritarian regime, targeting citizens simply for exercising their democratic rights.

In retaliation, they launched what can only be described as revenge recalls. KMT staffers initiated recall cases against several DPP legislators, but prosecutors later discovered that a large number of the signatures submitted used the personal information of deceased individuals and KMT party members without consent. All of these recall proposals have now failed at the first stage and are under investigation by prosecutors.

Now, the KMT is publicly claiming that the judiciary is biased, attempting to portray prosecutors as unfair in order to discredit citizen-led recall efforts and discourage public support.

We want the international community to understand how dangerous the situation in Taiwan has become.

We are not only facing military and political pressure from Beijing—we are also dealing with local collaborators here in Taiwan who are enabling China’s influence from within.

This recall movement is not a partisan power struggle between the ruling and opposition parties.

It is a critical moment where the people of Taiwan are standing up and saying NO to the CCP.

This is a declaration of democratic will—by the people, for the future of Taiwan. I’m so honored to be here to share the full story with you. We are making history, and we call on the international community to support us.