中國若侵台、美也會受很大衝擊？ 顏擇雅揭1狀況：美國非管不可

川普與媒體問答全文如下：

Q:Could this project — could this minimize the impact of the U.S. with chips should China decide to isolate Taiwan or China decide to take Taiwan?

Trump: Well, it’s a very interesting point. It’s a great question, actually. But this would certainly — I can’t say “minimize.” That would be a catastrophic event, obviously. But it will at least give us a position where we have — in this very, very important business, we would have a very big part of it in the United States. So, it would have a big impact if something should happen with Taiwan.