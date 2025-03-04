中國若侵台、美也會受很大衝擊？ 顏擇雅揭1狀況：美國非管不可
台積電董事長暨總裁魏哲家3日在白宮羅斯福廳宣布台積電將在美國再投資1000億美元，美國總統川普（左）與會。（彭博）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕晶圓代工龍頭台積電（2330）4日宣布，將再加碼1000億美元（約新台幣3.29兆元）投資美國廠，消息一出，引發市場關注。針對川普在接受媒體訪問時提及，若中國侵台，美國也會受到很大的衝擊，作家顏擇雅表示，川普雖未明指哪一種衝擊，但若是「美國廠一堆原料都仰賴台灣供應，台灣一被封鎖美國就要停工，美國當然是非管不可」。
美國總統川普和台積電董事長暨總裁魏哲家在白宮共同宣布，台積電將對美國再投資至少1000億美元。會後川普被媒體問到，若中國試圖孤立台灣或拿下台灣，台積電新投資計畫是否可能將晶片對美國的衝擊降到最低？川普對此回應，表示無法斷言能讓衝擊降到最低，並指若中國侵略台灣「將是場災難」。他還提到，「若台灣有事，我們也會受很大衝擊（big impact）」。
對此，顏擇雅在臉書貼出川普與媒體問答的全文，並發文指出，「台積赴美生產是否有『極小化』美國到時在半導體上面的斷供危機，川普是非常謹慎，拒絕使用『極小化』一詞的」。顏擇雅認為這是合理的，因為危機因此變大的可能性也是有的。
顏擇雅也指出，川普認定北京對台灣不管是封鎖還是併吞，對美國來說都是大災難，並指「這句話我們聽了應該比較安心，意思是川普非常重視台灣」，「他認定的台積赴美，就是強化美國在半導體業的地位而已。也就是說重點是美國製造實力，而非台灣安全」。
顏擇雅也提到，「值得推敲的是『it would have a big impact』是指哪一種衝擊。是指台海有事美國可袖手不管，還是非管不可？」顏擇雅認為，「這裡的語意模糊應該是故意的。川普對於台海有事他會如何處理，一向是拒答，各種可能都不排除的」。
不過顏擇雅也強調，「我想，答案要看到時候美國廠和台灣之間的關係。如果跟現在一樣，美國廠一堆原料都仰賴台灣供應，台灣一被封鎖美國就要停工，美國當然是非管不可」。
Q:Could this project — could this minimize the impact of the U.S. with chips should China decide to isolate Taiwan or China decide to take Taiwan?
Trump: Well, it’s a very interesting point. It’s a great question, actually. But this would certainly — I can’t say “minimize.” That would be a catastrophic event, obviously. But it will at least give us a position where we have — in this very, very important business, we would have a very big part of it in the United States. So, it would have a big impact if something should happen with Taiwan.