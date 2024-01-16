諾魯與台斷交、與中復交 美國務院：令人失望的決定
〔記者楊堯茹／台北報導〕諾魯昨宣布與中華民國台灣斷交，並同時與中國恢復邦交；外交部隨即召開臨時記者會宣布中止雙邊外交關係。對此，美國國務院發布新聞稿指出，諾魯政府的決定令人失望，「中國常做出無法兌現的承諾以換取邦誼」，並重申將持續深化與台關係，支持台灣有意義參與國際社會。
國務院強調，台灣是值得信賴的理念相近民主夥伴，中國做出各種承諾以換取外交邦誼，「但這些承諾常無法兌現」美方敦促全世界各國擴大與台交往，並持續支持民主、良好治理、透明且法治的國家。
國務院也指出，美台雙方擁有共享的利益與價值，將繼續深化並擴展與台灣的交流，並支持台灣有意義參與國際社會，深化雙方經貿交流，這都與美方一中政策的利益相符。
While the Government of Nauru’s action on January 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one. Taiwan is a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner. The PRC often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled. We encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan and to continue to support democracy, good governance, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law. The United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan on our many shared interests and values, support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international community, and deepen our economic ties, consistent with our longstanding one China policy.
