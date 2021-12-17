為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　政治

    賴幸媛稱禁萊豬沒違反WTO規定 學者、律師輪番打臉

    馬政府時期曾任駐WTO大使的賴幸媛指稱禁止萊豬進口並沒有違反WTO規定，但有協助我國多次國際經貿談判的學者、熟悉WTO規範的律師指出，賴只提SPS協定的前半段，後半段明白寫說，若要高於WTO標準，須提出科學證據。（法新社資料照）

    2021/12/17 09:33

    〔記者楊媛婷／台北報導〕包含萊豬等4大公投案將於週六（18日）投票，馬政府時期駐WTO大使賴幸媛指不進口萊豬並沒有違反WTO的動植物檢疫措施協定（SPS協定），並指若禁萊豬會導致國際經濟制裁等是危言聳聽，但有熟悉WTO規範的律師表示，賴幸媛只提SPS協定的前半段，後半段明白寫說，若要高於WTO標準，須提出科學證據。

    有多次協助台灣參與國際經貿談判的不具名學者，直接援引WTO的SPS協定第3條第3款表示，賴幸媛故意只說一半的做法非常不可取，刻意混淆大眾視聽，該學者說，WTO允許會員採行比國際標準更高的國內保護標準，「但要這麼做是有前提的，也就是說必須要有科學上的正當理由，整個條文若大白話說，會員若要採用比國際更高的標準，必須要提出科學上的舉證。」

    也有熟悉WTO規範的律師表示，就SPS協定來說，如果會員國要給外國產品更好的待遇（如較低的檢驗標準等），不會有違反WTO規定的問題，也表示SPS的規定有允許會員可以採用比國際更高標準的國內標準，如果台灣訂出的標準比國際CODEX標準還要高，台灣必須舉證說明。

    WTO的SPS協定第3條第3款全文如下：

    Members may introduce or maintain sanitary or phytosanitary measures which result in a higher level of sanitary or phytosanitary protection than would be achieved by measures based on the relevant international standards, guidelines or recommendations, if there is a scientific justification, or as a consequence of the level of sanitary or phytosanitary protection a Member determines to be appropriate in accordance with the relevant provisions of paragraphs 1 through 8 of Article 5.（2） Notwithstanding the above, all measures which result in a level of sanitary or phytosanitary protection different from that which would be achieved by measures based on international standards, guidelines or recommendations shall not be inconsistent with any other provision of this Agreement.

