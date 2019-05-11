美國軍政局助卿推文 台灣是可靠的夥伴

2019-05-11 14:25

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕今年是《台灣關係法》立法第40週年，美國對台灣的態度一直是國際關注的焦點，美國聯邦眾議院才在日前通過《2019年台灣保證法》與《重新確認美國對台及對執行台灣關係法承諾》兩大決議案，確保對台軍售常態化，並重啟美台貿易協定會談。

而在本月8日，美國負責政治軍事事務的新任助理國務卿庫伯（R. Clarke Cooper）也在其推特表示，「在就職的第三天，我們就（透過決議案）確保拓展美台關係的重要性。台灣是民主的典範，也是個可靠的夥伴。」

Third day as @AsstSecPM and made sure to amplify the importance of the US relationship with Taiwan. Taiwan is a model of democracy, and a reliable partner. #TaiwanRelationsAct pic.twitter.com/bJCaMyjhSo