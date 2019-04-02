台灣總統列名全球女性領導人 小英開心：相信自己

2019-04-02 07:29

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕斯洛伐克總統大選，45歲親歐反貪環保律師卡普托娃（Zuzana Caputova）以壓倒性的逾58%得票率贏得選舉，成為斯國首位女總統，在全球女性領袖的地圖中，加了她的名字，而台灣蔡英文總統也列名其中。

蔡英文總統今早在Twitter上貼出這個女性領袖地圖，表示很榮幸能列名其中，並指出，「只要我們相信自己，我們就能釋放出無限的潛力。」 ，並希望能創造一個「女性領導者」放在過去的未來。

As long as we believe in ourselves, we can unleash our unlimited potential. Honoured to be included on this ever-growing map of female leaders around the world. I hope together we will create a future where “female leader” is only term of the past. https://t.co/cEQbJmOK2X