超萌巨無霸！900公斤北海獅「胖胖」 時隔2年再訪舊金山碼頭

每年都會迎接野生海獅群到訪的美國舊金山39號漁人碼頭，今年出現一頭體型異常巨大、被暱稱為「胖胖」的北海獅。（美聯社）

位於美國舊金山的「39號漁人碼頭」（Pier 39），每年7月底至隔年5月，都會迎接一群野生海獅聚集，成為當地另類特色風景。今年到訪海獅群，出現1隻重達900公斤的海獅，巨無霸且圓滾滾的體態格外引人矚目，不僅吸引許多遊客前往碼頭朝聖，還為牠取了「胖胖」（Chonkers，也譯阿肥、胖嘟嘟）的可愛暱稱。

綜合外媒報導，根據舊金山居民透露，目前在全球社群網路爆紅的海洋明星「胖胖」，今年3月中旬被人目擊現身39號碼頭，異於其他海獅的體型與憨態可掬的表情，迅速吸引眾人目光。碼頭港務長錢鐸（ Sheila Chandor）透露，「胖胖」上次到訪是在2年前，前幾次都只停留幾天，這次突破過往紀錄，已停留1個多月。

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錢鐸回憶，「胖胖」今年到訪39號碼頭，身邊有帶著一頭小海獅，但那頭小海獅停留幾天後就離開了。錢鐸補充，雖然「胖胖」有著令人生畏、媲美1輛汽車的龐大身軀，但牠每次出現在碼頭，都沒有對其他海獅展現攻擊性，也不太愛吼叫，若遊客想一睹其風采，建議在清晨左右來碼頭，能看到牠在碼頭上慵懶日光浴。

加州蘇沙利多海洋哺乳類中心（Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito）公共計畫經理吉爾（Laura Gill）則指出，「胖胖」是1隻北海獅（Steller sea lion），推測牠來自北方華盛頓州或俄勒岡州的沿岸海域，目前體中推估1500至2000磅（約680到900公斤）之間，並指出牠尚未完全長大，未來有望增重1、200公斤。

根據吉爾連日觀察，「胖胖」一直試圖依偎到其他海獅身邊，明顯想要融入其中，不過比牠瘦小的海獅都會自動繞開，以防被牠壓住。吉爾解釋，舊金山海灣食物充足，能讓野生海獅能輕鬆捕獲石斑、鯷魚、鯡魚等獵物，補充所需熱量，加上39號碼頭地理位置恰好能讓牠們躲避天敵，這才讓這座碼頭成為海獅聖地。

相關新聞請見：

15年來首見！ 舊金山漁人碼頭湧入千隻海獅 慵懶畫面曝

A sea lion named “Chonkers” is spending this spring sitting on the dock of Pier 39 in San Francisco.

Today he was spotted by KRON4 News reporter @JoeyHorta .

Chonkers’ enormous size stands out from other sea lions sunbathing on the pier’s K-Dock. He is a Steller sea lion, which… pic.twitter.com/k07hL645RF — KRON4 News （@kron4news） April 29, 2026

VIRAL SENSATION ????: A massive sea lion named Chonkers is capturing hearts and making waves on social media. Laying amid the dozens of sea lions on Pier 39 in San Francisco, Chonkers stands out in the crowd because of his - you guessed it - chunkiness. #sealion #california… pic.twitter.com/dvSmgDxuLd — FOX Weather （@foxweather） May 1, 2026

Crowds gathered at San Francisco's Pier 39 to see 'Chonkers,' a Steller sea lion spotted among smaller California sea lions, an unusual occurrence according to local experts pic.twitter.com/73EX53Vm0m — Reuters （@Reuters） May 1, 2026

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