為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 蒐奇

    超萌巨無霸！900公斤北海獅「胖胖」 時隔2年再訪舊金山碼頭

    2026/05/03 16:54 即時新聞／綜合報導
    每年都會迎接野生海獅群到訪的美國舊金山39號漁人碼頭，今年出現一頭體型異常巨大、被暱稱為「胖胖」的北海獅。（美聯社）

    每年都會迎接野生海獅群到訪的美國舊金山39號漁人碼頭，今年出現一頭體型異常巨大、被暱稱為「胖胖」的北海獅。（美聯社）

    位於美國舊金山的「39號漁人碼頭」（Pier 39），每年7月底至隔年5月，都會迎接一群野生海獅聚集，成為當地另類特色風景。今年到訪海獅群，出現1隻重達900公斤的海獅，巨無霸且圓滾滾的體態格外引人矚目，不僅吸引許多遊客前往碼頭朝聖，還為牠取了「胖胖」（Chonkers，也譯阿肥、胖嘟嘟）的可愛暱稱。

    綜合外媒報導，根據舊金山居民透露，目前在全球社群網路爆紅的海洋明星「胖胖」，今年3月中旬被人目擊現身39號碼頭，異於其他海獅的體型與憨態可掬的表情，迅速吸引眾人目光。碼頭港務長錢鐸（ Sheila Chandor）透露，「胖胖」上次到訪是在2年前，前幾次都只停留幾天，這次突破過往紀錄，已停留1個多月。

    錢鐸回憶，「胖胖」今年到訪39號碼頭，身邊有帶著一頭小海獅，但那頭小海獅停留幾天後就離開了。錢鐸補充，雖然「胖胖」有著令人生畏、媲美1輛汽車的龐大身軀，但牠每次出現在碼頭，都沒有對其他海獅展現攻擊性，也不太愛吼叫，若遊客想一睹其風采，建議在清晨左右來碼頭，能看到牠在碼頭上慵懶日光浴。

    加州蘇沙利多海洋哺乳類中心（Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito）公共計畫經理吉爾（Laura Gill）則指出，「胖胖」是1隻北海獅（Steller sea lion），推測牠來自北方華盛頓州或俄勒岡州的沿岸海域，目前體中推估1500至2000磅（約680到900公斤）之間，並指出牠尚未完全長大，未來有望增重1、200公斤。

    根據吉爾連日觀察，「胖胖」一直試圖依偎到其他海獅身邊，明顯想要融入其中，不過比牠瘦小的海獅都會自動繞開，以防被牠壓住。吉爾解釋，舊金山海灣食物充足，能讓野生海獅能輕鬆捕獲石斑、鯷魚、鯡魚等獵物，補充所需熱量，加上39號碼頭地理位置恰好能讓牠們躲避天敵，這才讓這座碼頭成為海獅聖地。

    相關新聞請見：

    15年來首見！ 舊金山漁人碼頭湧入千隻海獅 慵懶畫面曝

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    蒐奇今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播