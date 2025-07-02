為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    震撼！葡萄牙海灘現「海嘯雲」奇景 民眾驚呼彷彿災難電影

    葡萄牙海灘上週末出現巨大海嘯雲，震撼畫面引起民眾驚嘆。（擷取自@HelderHP/X）

    2025/07/02 17:38

    郭顏慧／核稿編輯

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕極端高溫侵襲南歐之際，葡萄牙西部的布阿爾科斯海灘（Praia de Buarcos）擠滿避暑人潮，近日卻出現罕見的「海嘯雲」驚呆現場民眾，更有人以為會發生海嘯，嚇得緊急撤退。

    綜合外媒報導，該現象發生於6月29日，當天葡萄牙多地氣溫飆破攝氏46度，布阿爾科斯海灘上空驟現一條龐大雲牆，雲層形如翻滾巨浪，長度綿延至少144公里，瞬間遮蔽陽光並帶來強烈陣風，震撼畫面讓不少遊客誤以為海嘯即將來襲。

    社群平台上瞬間湧現大量目擊畫面，有人直呼「簡直像災難片」，也有人形容這是一場「自然界的魔法秀」。其實這種看似驚悚的天象，其實是一種名為「弧形雲」（Arcus Cloud）或俗稱「海嘯雲」的自然現象，它是由冷熱氣團劇烈交錯所引發的陣風鋒面（Gust Front）形成。

    氣候專家馬奎斯（Mário Marques）表示，這類雲層在葡萄牙並不常見，在澳洲北部等地較為常發生，因為當地冷空氣與暖濕空氣經常交鋒，「這是一個快速、短暫的過程，雲層的形狀很容易讓沒見過的人感到驚懼，但這其實只是一朵美麗的雲。」

