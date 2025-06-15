森林裡遇見海豹！ 攝影師驚見「會呼吸的石頭」嚇一跳
瑞典攝影師路德日前在森林中散步，在樹木旁發現一顆「會呼吸的灰色石頭」，等到他靠近一看，才發現「石頭」的真面目是一隻灰海豹寶寶。（圖擷取自@pataluth Tiktok，本報合成）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕瑞典一名男性攝影師日前在森林中散步，偶然注意到樹木下有個灰色的物體，起初他以為它只是一顆石頭，未料那顆「石頭」不斷緩緩上下起伏，像是在呼吸般，讓他嚇得差點當場拔腿就跑。事後攝影師慢慢靠近一看，才知曉「會呼吸的灰色石頭」真面目，其實是一隻從海中迷路到此的海豹寶寶。
據了解，這段宛如童話故事的奇妙事蹟，攝影師路德（Patrik Luther）在社群平台透露，事發地點在瑞典北泰利耶（Norrtälje）海邊的一處森林。路德回憶，他當時帶著相機在森林中散步，經過一處樹木旁時，看到有一顆像是石頭的灰色物體，起初他並未發現異狀，直到那顆「石頭」像在呼吸般上下起伏與移動，讓他當場嚇傻。
對此，路德定睛一看，才發現被他誤以為是「石頭」的物體，其實是一隻灰海豹（Grey seal）寶寶，牠疑似從鄰近的海邊迷路到森林中，被路德發現時，正躺在樹旁休息。目睹如此罕見且珍貴的景象，路德立即拿出相機拍攝紀錄，小海豹則是一邊在樹林中好奇地四處探索，一邊多次主動靠近路德與相機鏡頭，似乎並不怕人類。
路德透露，他與小海豹的「跨界邂逅」持續了約30分鐘，小海豹在探索完畢，一臉滿足地返回森林旁的溪水中。影片曝光後，網友們除了稱讚小海豹模樣十分可愛，還有不少人好奇詢問「海豹為何會出現在森林？」，有熟知當地自然生態的網友指出，影片中的森林靠近波羅的海，因此不時有海豹上岸棲息或誤入林地的情況發生。
@pataluth A seal in the forest?? Grey seal / Gråsäl I went up before sunrise to see if I could find some beavers at a location where I’ve seen plenty of beaver signs. When I was walking I saw a big grey stone in front of me that I just ignored. Suddenly it moved and I realized that it was a seal in the middle of the forest. I couldn’t even believe my own eyes and I stayed completely still for a few minutes while we looked at each other. When it looked like he didn’t mind me I calmly sat down and took out my camera from the backpack. I laid on my stomach and got plenty of pictures when the seal started to crawl towards me, eventually getting too close for me to use my big camera. He even came up to my tripod and gave it a good sniff. He stayed right next to me, probably like 20 centimeters away, for a little while before he kept crawling in the other direction. I remained in my position until the seal eventually entered the river and swam away. This is not the end of this encounter but it’s too long for me to include it all in one video. It has a happy ending though, I can tell you that much. . . . . #seal #sealpup #seals #wildlifephotography #wildlife #nikoneurope #säl #discovery #bbcearth #natgeoanimals #sweden #norrtälje ♬ originalljud - pataluth
@pataluth Seal pup part 2 So the first thing I have to say is that THIS IS NOT A LEOPARD SEAL, it’s a grey seal in Sweden. I can’t believe how many of you are trying to tell me that. I also wrote this before but the location of the seal is about 200 meters from the sea right next to a small river. This young pup is exploring the world for the first time and they sometimes end up in weird places such as forests, gardens and last week one even ended up right in front of the parliament building in Stockholm. Most of the time they are perfectly capable of managing things on their own, so you don’t have to call for the seal ambulance unless it’s obviously in a bad way. It’s also different for me and other wildlife photographers, we are there to document nature, both good and bad. Luckily this encounter had a happy ending and I can’t even describe how relieved I was when the pup chose to swim in the right direction towards the sea instead of continuing on further inland. I hope that I get to see this seal again when she’s older and living her best life. . . . . #seal #seals #wildlifephotography #wildlife #nikoneurope #nikonz9 #norrtälje #sweden #greyseal ♬ originalljud - pataluth
