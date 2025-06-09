闖入美國州際公路癱瘓交通 爆紅「逃家斑馬」被逮到了

美國田納西州中部多個社區近期出現一頭成年斑馬在路上狂奔，引發當地騷動，事後被警方證實牠是民眾飼養的寵物，在逃家逾一星期後已被成功捕獲，目前警方已用直升機將牠運送回家。（美聯社）

2025/06/09 15:03

郭顏慧／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國田納西州（Tennessee）中部多個社區近期出現一頭成年斑馬在路上狂奔，引發當地騷動，這頭斑馬甚至闖入州際公路上，導致交通大癱瘓，讓牠因此在網上爆紅。事後有民眾通報警方，肇事斑馬是從家中逃出的寵物，警方為此出動大批人力圍捕，才終於順利將牠捕獲，目前已用直升機將牠運送回家。

綜合外媒報導，田納西州的拉瑟福德郡（Rutherford）警方表示，接獲民眾通報寵物斑馬艾德（Ed）在今年5月31日從家中逃出後，自此下落不明，根據飼主說法，艾德在5月30日前往新住所，沒想到艾德竟在隔天就逃出。所幸在艾德失蹤期間，警方不斷接到其他田納西民眾報案表示「有斑馬出沒」，讓警方開始進行捕抓計畫。

報導指出，許多住在不同社區的田納西民眾輪番PO文透露，艾德出現在自己所在社區的街道上，甚至還闖入繁忙的24號州際公路上，導致交通大亂，警方為此緊急封鎖道路進行圍捕，未料艾德卻迅速逃進了附近森林中，艾德不斷與警方來回進行追逐戰的消息，也在網上成為熱門話題，甚至還成為一系列網路迷因圖的主角。

直到美國當地時間8日（台灣時間9日），警方終於在田納西州中部的里斯蒂安娜社區（Christiana）一處牧場中成功捕獲到逃家超過一星期的艾德，警方委託Tango 82航空機組人員，使用直升機將牠空運回到飼主身邊。從多家外媒拍攝的影片顯示，艾德被安全地包裹在網中，僅頭部露在網外，在落地後被送到一輛動物用拖車上。

