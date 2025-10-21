國考英文每日一題2025.10.21

國考英文每日一題

題目：

The company worked hard to ____ communication with its customers in the hope of promoting mutual understanding.

選項：

（A） discourage （B） enhance （C） ignore （D） suspend

答案： B

出處：111年高考三級暨普考

