外食怕拉肚子？餐廳老闆曝別點這「3道菜」：食安隱憂
現代人生活忙碌，外食需求相當高，雖然外食方便又省事，但若不注意點餐內容，可能會讓健康亮紅燈。外食示意圖。（資料照）
陳定瑜／核稿編輯
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕現代人生活忙碌，外食需求相當高，雖然方便又省事，但若不注意點餐內容，可能會讓健康亮紅燈。女子貝絲（Julia Besz）在TikTok分享從開餐廳朋友聽來的內幕，指千萬別點「主廚特餐」、「貝類海鮮」和「自助餐的雞肉料理」。
根據《紐約郵報》報導，貝絲分享，像「主廚特餐」這種沒明確標示使用食材的菜色，經常是餐廳清庫存推出的手段，可能使用將過期的食材，再透過濃重醬料掩飾味道，並用花俏的擺盤讓顧客忘記自己吃的其實是昨天剩菜。
她也警告，遠離海邊的地方若販售貝類海鮮，風險相對較高。除非確定該餐廳每天都有新鮮補貨、冷藏設備也符合衛生標準，否則這些海產料理可能因儲存不當，成為食安隱憂。
貝絲也提醒，不只食物，連飲品中的冰塊也可能是問題來源。一些生意很好的餐廳，冰塊機卻未必有定期清潔，冰塊裡暗藏的細菌恐怕比想像中多。至於吃到飽或自助餐裡的雞肉料理，也是不少餐飲業者常忽略的高風險區域，雞肉若在保溫或保存過程中溫度控制不當，很容易成為細菌滋生的溫床。
她建議，若想避免吃壞肚子，點餐前不妨觀察哪幾道菜是熱門選項，若發現某些料理鮮少人點，那可能是店家想默默處理掉的存貨，最好避開，也對腸胃比較安全。
We were sat over a late-night cuppa after his shift when he said it: “There are a few things you should never order in any restaurant.” Not his, not a chain, not even the posh ones. I laughed, thinking it was some insider joke — but his face didn’t budge. He wasn’t being dramatic, he was being de@d serious. The first on his list? “Specials” that aren’t tied to a clear seasonal ingredient. Sounds harmless, but in the trade, that often means “stuff we need to shift before it goes off.” The sauce masks the age, the garnish distracts you — and by the time you’ve finished, you’ve basically paid top dollar for yesterday’s leftovers. Then there’s shellfish in places nowhere near the coast. Unless you know they’ve got daily deliveries and spotless storage, you’re gambling with your gut. “Most punters don’t realise,” he said, “but the wrong handling turns a fancy seafood platter into a food poisoпing time bomb.” He also warned me about ice in drinks at certain bars. “If the ice machine isn’t cleaned properly — and in busy spots, it often isn’t — you’re basically sipping on a chilled petri dish.” Suddenly, that summer cocktail didn’t feel so Instagrammable. And the shocker? Chicken dishes in buffets or all-you-can-eats. It’s the perfect breeding ground for bacteria if temps aren’t bang-on, and trust me — in high-volume places, they’re not checking every tray like they should. “You won’t see it,” he said, “but you’ll feel it 12 hours later.” Here’s the quick takeaway for peace of mind: next time you eat out, ask yourself one question — how quickly is this moving off the kitchen pass? If the answer’s “not very,” leave it on the menu. You’ll save yourself a fortune in wasted meals… and maybe a night hugging the loo.♬ original sound - juliabesz.bloommoneying
