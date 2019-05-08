「周末下班的我」 超萌拉拉生動代言上班族心聲

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕這張如實描述每周末下班心情的梗圖，你看過嗎？
這隻狗的名字叫Stella，是一隻快樂的拉不拉多犬。牠因為特別喜歡衝進落葉堆裡，因此在網路上一炮而紅。對於Stella這樣的舉動，主人解釋牠有時候是為了要進去撿球或者牠心愛的玩具，但大部分時候牠就只是想要跳進去。有許多網友擔心Stella在落葉堆玩耍會不會吸引蜱蟲，主人也解釋他們從來沒在Stella身上發現過蜱蟲。而在網友紛紛讚嘆好可愛、好治癒的同時，也有網友關心怎麼會有那麼大的落葉堆讓Stella撲進去。主人對此則表示那都是清潔隊員整理環境堆出來的落葉堆，並不是他們主動移動落葉做成的。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Sound on ???????? （10 videos） TBT - last fall To answer a few frequently asked questions... - Sometimes Stella is chasing a ball or other beloved object when she hurls her little body into the leaves. Most of the time she just... does it. - There is no poop in Stella’s leaves. She poops far away （across the yard） in her pooping grounds, and we run contaminant analysis on each individual leaf before every jump. - It may be hard to beleaf, but we’ve never found a tick on Stella after playing in the leaves. The ticks are over in the pooping grounds. - Judith （pupperfly alter ego） does tend to get more air than Stella, and this is because of her hyper-efficient Judith wings. - Yes, Stella’s tail does more than just stick out of the leaves and make you go “awww”. It also serves as a snorkel. An adorable, hairy little snorkel that allows her to breathe while fully submerged. - No, Stella’s human doesn’t import the leaves. Every leaf is locally grown, seasoned, and maintained right here in the Land of Stella （some call it Maine） - Yes, Stella’s human is spoken for #tbt #keepbeingyou #dognamedstella
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Sound on ❄️???? （10 videos） Winter... came. And then it... went. Let’s recap on some of the super important things Stella （and even that sneaky little Judith） did during the longest and most depressing （also beautiful!） season the northeastern United States has to offer. Snowman destruction clips not included, as they deserve their own compilation/multi-post thingy. #bringspring #therewillbemud #dognamedstella
是不是超級可愛呢？看牠這麼快樂的樣子，讓人也好想跳進落葉堆看看啦！
