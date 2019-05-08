「周末下班的我」 超萌拉拉生動代言上班族心聲
列印

國外一隻拉不拉多飛撲進落葉堆的影片，在網路爆紅。（圖片由dognamedstella授權提供使用）

國外一隻拉不拉多飛撲進落葉堆的影片，在網路爆紅。（圖片由dognamedstella授權提供使用）

2019-05-08 16:30

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕這張如實描述每周末下班心情的梗圖，你看過嗎？

這隻狗的名字叫Stella，是一隻快樂的拉不拉多犬。牠因為特別喜歡衝進落葉堆裡，因此在網路上一炮而紅。對於Stella這樣的舉動，主人解釋牠有時候是為了要進去撿球或者牠心愛的玩具，但大部分時候牠就只是想要跳進去。有許多網友擔心Stella在落葉堆玩耍會不會吸引蜱蟲，主人也解釋他們從來沒在Stella身上發現過蜱蟲。而在網友紛紛讚嘆好可愛、好治癒的同時，也有網友關心怎麼會有那麼大的落葉堆讓Stella撲進去。主人對此則表示那都是清潔隊員整理環境堆出來的落葉堆，並不是他們主動移動落葉做成的。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

Sound on ???????? （10 videos） TBT - last fall To answer a few frequently asked questions... - Sometimes Stella is chasing a ball or other beloved object when she hurls her little body into the leaves. Most of the time she just... does it. - There is no poop in Stella’s leaves. She poops far away （across the yard） in her pooping grounds, and we run contaminant analysis on each individual leaf before every jump. - It may be hard to beleaf, but we’ve never found a tick on Stella after playing in the leaves. The ticks are over in the pooping grounds. - Judith （pupperfly alter ego） does tend to get more air than Stella, and this is because of her hyper-efficient Judith wings. - Yes, Stella’s tail does more than just stick out of the leaves and make you go “awww”. It also serves as a snorkel. An adorable, hairy little snorkel that allows her to breathe while fully submerged. - No, Stella’s human doesn’t import the leaves. Every leaf is locally grown, seasoned, and maintained right here in the Land of Stella （some call it Maine） - Yes, Stella’s human is spoken for #tbt #keepbeingyou #dognamedstella

Stella • LABsurdity Dogumented（@dognamedstella）分享的貼文 於 張貼

是不是超級可愛呢？看牠這麼快樂的樣子，讓人也好想跳進落葉堆看看啦！

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/