「就決定是你了！」 男子環遊世界被喵星人攔截強迫認主
國外一名男子騎單車環遊世界時，在路上被貓強迫認主。（圖片由1bike1world授權提供使用）

2019-04-12 17:41

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕國外一名男子Dean，因為厭倦了朝九晚五的工作，因此決定放下工作開始騎單車環遊世界。從2018九月開始，他從自己的家鄉出發開始他的旅程。當他來到蒙特內哥羅邊境時，遇到一隻小貓一邊追他，一邊聲嘶力竭的對他喵喵叫。由於他所在地方離附近的小鎮只有12哩遠，因此他判斷這隻貓是被人棄養的，Dean本來預計只帶著貓到鎮上，但因為這隻小貓一直黏著他，他最終折服帶著牠一同上路了。Dean在帶牠去給獸醫檢查結束後，也將這隻貓取名為nala。

Dean給nala準備了專用的籃子，但顯然nala更喜歡他的肩膀。旅途中他們一起吃飯一起睡覺，Dean也越來越喜歡nala。旅程中他們一度遇到暴風雨，nala因此染上肺炎，他們也在旅館休養了三個禮拜。

Dean在這次事件後發現了nala對他的重要性，因此改變了旅程的目標。本來他一心一意只想完成環遊世界這個目標，現在他則決定要跟nala一起享受旅程。他也幫nala辦了一張動物護照，讓牠可以不管到哪裡都繼續陪伴他的旅程。

