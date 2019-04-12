「就決定是你了！」 男子環遊世界被喵星人攔截強迫認主

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕國外一名男子Dean，因為厭倦了朝九晚五的工作，因此決定放下工作開始騎單車環遊世界。從2018九月開始，他從自己的家鄉出發開始他的旅程。當他來到蒙特內哥羅邊境時，遇到一隻小貓一邊追他，一邊聲嘶力竭的對他喵喵叫。由於他所在地方離附近的小鎮只有12哩遠，因此他判斷這隻貓是被人棄養的，Dean本來預計只帶著貓到鎮上，但因為這隻小貓一直黏著他，他最終折服帶著牠一同上路了。Dean在帶牠去給獸醫檢查結束後，也將這隻貓取名為nala。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
So just as i was coming up to the Montenegro border i heard this little gem meowing her heart out chasing me trying to get my attention. We were about 12 miles from the nearest town so it was obvious someone had dumped her. A quick re-shuffle of my bike equipment she is now sitting happy up front leading the journey! She needs a name so Feel free to fire suggestions guys ????
Dean給nala準備了專用的籃子，但顯然nala更喜歡他的肩膀。旅途中他們一起吃飯一起睡覺，Dean也越來越喜歡nala。旅程中他們一度遇到暴風雨，nala因此染上肺炎，他們也在旅館休養了三個禮拜。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Had a wee visit from the vet today as nala is showing signs of a chest infection. ???????? When i found her in bosnia she would get a bit weezy after she finished playin, the vet we seen at the time put it down to being left out at a young age with the cold at night but said to keep an eye on it. Few weeks on and still hasnt shifted and if anything sounds a bit worse. Shes been given an injection of antibiotics and gets another jag in a few days and going to make sure she stays extra warm to help her clear the infection. Cycling is getting put on hold at the minute until shes 100% so for the time being we are staying put in hamara!
Dean在這次事件後發現了nala對他的重要性，因此改變了旅程的目標。本來他一心一意只想完成環遊世界這個目標，現在他則決定要跟nala一起享受旅程。他也幫nala辦了一張動物護照，讓牠可以不管到哪裡都繼續陪伴他的旅程。
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore
Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay