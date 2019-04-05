在臉上蓋城堡！ 她的3D妝扮吸引數百萬人點閱

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕來自英國的Vanessa Davis精通人體彩繪，但是她不只是塗上顏色，還使用了珠寶、亮片、玩具零件等道具做造型，每當新造型一出都會吸引眾多網友目光。
Vanessa Davis使用過最特別的道具是紙板，她曾在幾片紙板畫了城堡貼在臉上，營造出特殊的立體感，她在臉上「蓋城堡」的影片已經吸引了數百萬人點閱。而她最常妝扮的主題則是骷髏，採用鮮豔配色加上動植物元素，令她臉上的骷髏非但不可怕，還營造出生命與死亡對比的美感。
▼賽博格
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Which Sci-Fi character would you like to see next? I’ve already chosen my next logo challenge! Winner will be announced next week. Also, I couldn’t resist trying on @johwska mesmerising glass filter on top of my plastic makeup, no not extra at all ???? PRODUCTS: @graftobianmakeup Cosmetic Powdered Metal in Gold +Magic Set @illamasqua Elemental Palette @bperfectcosmetics Carnival Palette by @staceymariemua ‘Naked’ & ‘Basic’ @katvondbeauty Lock It Concealer in ‘White Out’ @nyxcosmetics_uk Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation in ‘Vanilla’ & ‘Natural + Cant Stop Won’t Stop Concealer in ‘Vanilla’ @mehronmakeup Paradise Paint Palette @rouge.and.rogue Lashes in ‘Lioness’ Lash Curkers @revealbeauty Golden Collar from @divampcouture Flaming lash curler technique ???? appropriated off @gabihavens （DON’T BURN YOUR EYELID, CHECK HEAT BEFORE GOING NEAR THE EYE!） Patting on the cut crease action ????appropriated off @mmmmitchell #hudabeauty #huda #nyxcosmetics_uk #nyxcosmetics #makeupvideos #makeuptutorialsx0x #makeuptutorials #makeupvideoss #makeupvids
▼粉紅蕾絲骷髏
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Pink Lace Skull. Shooting today for @tushmagazine with @arminmorbach was such a pleasure. Thank you to @emily.liptow for being such a beautiful angel and patient model whilst I cut up and created a lace skull out of half a metre of this limited edition French hand made, hand painted lace specially for this shoot. I was inspired by this particular shop I visit in Berwick Street, London for all my trimmings for my shoots. I saw this fabric and thought, ‘I am going to create a look with that’ and that was it. Today was a dream thank you @arminmorbach for this wonderful opportunity and thank you to your friendly and efficient team. PRODUCTS: @illamasqua Skin Bass Foundation 1 + 3 @diormakeup Dior Show Pump n Volume ‘Pink Pump’ @danessa_myricks 24 Hour Colour Fix ‘Freedom’ Enlight Highlighting Powder ‘Tranquility’ @maccosmetics Extra Dimension Blush in ‘Rosy Cheeks’ and ‘Into The Pink’ #tushmagazine #tush #skullmakeup #lace #pink #skullart #makeupvideos #diorbeauty #illamasqua #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsuk
▼黃金玫瑰骷髏
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Ombré Rococo Saint Skull. ⚜️????☠️ Makeup, Headdress & Photography by me. PRODUCTS: （scroll down for inspo） @anastasiabeverlyhills PR roses, Electro Pressed Eyeshadow @katvondbeauty Fetish Blush + Highlight Palette on the eyes and skull in ‘Telepathy’ and ‘Coven’, Alchemist Eyeshadow Palette （Ultra-Violet） Amethyst Eyeshadow @missfamebeauty loose Glitter in ‘On Top’ @nyxcosmetics Can’t Stop Won’t Stop 24 HD Foundation in ‘Vanilla’ & ‘Pale’, White Eyeshadow Base, Pigment Primer, Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in ‘Sway’ @crayola.beauty Lip & Cheek Crayon in Lilac @graftobianmakeup @graftobianmakeupsa FX Aire Airbrush Makeup in Purple, Neon Pink, White, White Opal @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints in Violene and Purple @face_lace Holo Metallic Rose Skulltra, Brow, and eye liner （bespoke, not available for purchase） @itsinyourdreams Gold Sphinx eye gems @rouge.and.rogue Electra Lashes spray painted gold @temptu Airbrush machine available from @gurumakeupemporium INSPIRATION / PROCESS I received a beautiful PR box of real roses dipped in gold sent to me by @anastasiabeverlyhills also recently, I have been buying BBQ skewers to create Afro textured wigs for the recent show I designed the hair for, called Porgy & Bess. Putting the two objects together, I saw the potential for a Saints inspired head design. I looked at Saintly halos, Gautier’s Spring 2007 collection and of course The Met Gala this year for inspiration. I’ve always wanted to try my hand at making a head dress like this. The makeup is a combination of contrasting modernist materials with 18th Century style. I love combining the traditional with the modern. The pink Holographic bones are based on my latest collaboration with @face_lace and the gold Rococo style pieces are a mixture of plaster of Paris cast cake moulds and Wedgewood ceramic pieces spray painted gold. The golden tears were inspired by @daryna_barikina I will be sharing my process for the headdress and the makeup on my Stories. #katvondbeauty #nyxcosmetics #nyxprofessionalmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #halloweenmakeupideas #31daysofmehronhalloween #crazymakeups #halloweenmakeup #skullmakeup #halloweencostume
