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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 MOTC to improve motorcycle safety for children

    2026/06/08 03:00
    Source: Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Graphic: TT

    Source: Ministry of Transportation and Communications. Graphic: TT

    MORE RULES:Experts would be commissioned to study motorcycle accidents involving children to create seat standards and regulations on transporting kids on such vehicles

    By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter

    The Ministry of Transportation and Communications plans to introduce national standards for motorcycle child safety seats, similar to those required for cars, an official said yesterday.

    In 2023, 7,484 children aged 0 to 12 were injured in motorcycle incidents, ministry data showed.

    The figure peaked at 7,639 two years ago and was 7,560 last year. Each year, about seven to 10 children die in such accidents, the data showed.

    In 2019 in New Taipei City and 2024 in Taichung, parents were charged with negligent homicide after their motorcycles lost control and caused the children to be thrown from the vehicle and killed. The cases had sparked public concern over the safety of transporting young children on motorcycles.

    Even when children wear helmets, safety risks remain in common practices such as allowing children to stand on the front footrest, sit on the rear seat, ride between two adults or be carried, critics said.

    Some parents have installed “child motorcycle seats,” which are regulated under the Road Traffic Security Rules （道路交通安全規則）, but there is no national safety standard for such seats.

    The rules set limits on the seats — including a combined weight cap of 80kg for the seat and the child, a height restriction （they must not exceed the rider’s shoulders） and a width limit of no more than 10cm beyond the motorcycle’s handlebars.

    The seat must also not extend more than 50cm beyond the rear wheel axle.

    Small and lightweight motorcycles are not permitted to carry passengers.

    By contrast, Taiwan has already established regulations for transporting children in cars, under the Implementation and Promotion Measures for the Safe Transport of Young Children in Small Vehicles （小型車附載幼童安全乘坐實施及宣導辦法）.

    Under those regulations, children under the age of four and weighing less than 18kg must be secured in a child restraint system, such as an infant carrier or child safety seat, that meets the national safety standard.

    Department of Public Transportation and Supervision Director-General Hu Ti-chi （胡迪琦） said the ministry has decided to commission academics and experts to study and analyze patterns of motorcycle accidents involving preschool and school-age children.

    Based on the results, the Vehicle Safety Center would then bring stakeholders together for further discussion, he said.

    The aim is to create national standards for child motorcycle safety seats and regulations governing the transport of children on motorcycles by the end of the year, he added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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