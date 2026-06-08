《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taichung Blue Line facing budget issues, official says

A simulation of the Taichung MRT Blue Line. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City Government

By Su Meng-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung MRT Blue Line is facing a major budget shortfall, with Taichung Rapid Transit System Bureau Director-General Su Jui-wen （蘇瑞文） on Saturday estimating that nearly NT$100 billion （US$3.18 billion） might be needed.

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The 24.8km line is slated to have 20 stations — eight elevated and 12 underground — and one maintenance depot.

The Cabinet in 2024 approved a NT$161.5 billion budget, with the line expected to open in 2034.

However, progress on the line remains slow. The electromechanical contract was awarded in April last year and construction began in June the same year, but work is limited to site preparation. Mainline civil works have yet to make any significant progress.

The first civil works package for three elevated stations （BC11） was launched for tender in February, but failed twice, so the budget was raised from NT$9.9 billion to NT$11.9 billion. Bidding has started again, and results are expected by the end of this month.

The bureau on Friday launched bidding for the second elevated station package （BC12）, covering five stations, with a budget of NT$22.6 billion. The tender is scheduled to open in the middle of next month.

Budgets for other contracts have also been revised upward.

Notably, the electromechanical contract awarded last year drew criticism from several Taichung city councilors after it was revealed that the budget had jumped 70 percent from NT$35.1 billion to NT$60.8 billion, raising concerns that it could crowd out funding for subsequent construction on the Blue Line.

The line’s approved budget would be significantly reduced once land acquisition and other costs are deducted, leaving about NT$104 billion for actual construction.

After accounting for the electromechanical contract and the ongoing bidding for eight elevated stations, only about NT$8.7 billion remains, which is would only cover costs to build the first underground station （B9）, Su said.

The remaining 11 stations, from B10 at Tunghai University to B20 at Taichung Station, pass under highways, the high-speed rail and involve a transfer with the Green Line, he said, adding that at least NT$100 billion more would be needed to complete the line, calling it a conservative estimate.

Rising land and material costs have outpaced the estimates from two years ago, making even NT$100 billion insufficient to complete a single MRT line, he said.

The line would be built and opened in sections, starting with the elevated segment from Taiwan Boulevard to Zhengying Road, covering about 10km, Su said, adding the 2034 opening target has not changed.

As for funding, the Executive Yuan last year approved a revised plan for the Kaohsiung MRT Yellow Line, which added NT$90.6 billion, he said, adding that the Blue Line would follow a similar approach.

If approved, the central government would cover about 40 percent of the cost, with Taichung responsible for raising more than NT$60 billion, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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