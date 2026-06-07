《TAIPEI TIMES》 Exhibition honors Hualien flood volunteers

A display is pictured at an exhibition at the Shovel Supermen Musum in Hualien County yesterday. Photo: Hua Meng-ching, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition commemorating the massive volunteer-led recovery effort following last year’s devastating floods in Hualien County opened yesterday in Guangfu Township （光復）, preserving the memory of one of the largest post-disaster cleanup operations in Taiwan.

請繼續往下閱讀...

The permanent exhibition, established through a partnership between Rotary International and state-owned Taiwan Sugar Corp at the Hualien Tourism Sugar Factory, features tools, photographs and personal items used during the relief effort.

The free-entry exhibition commemorates the aftermath of the overflow of a barrier lake on the Mataian River （馬太鞍溪） on Sept. 23 last year, which sent floodwaters and mud into Guangfu Township, killing 19 people, with five still missing.

A landslide blocked the river after a typhoon in Hualien, with subsequent heavy rain causing the barrier lake to breach.

In the weeks that followed, volunteers made more than 500,000 visits as non-governmental organizations and civilians joined cleanup efforts, the exhibition organizers said.

Nicknamed “shovel heroes,” they helped remove an estimated 400,000 tonnes of mud and debris from the township.

To preserve the history of the recovery effort, the exhibition organizers launched a public donation campaign that collected more than 300 shovels, 2,100 photographs and videos, and 97 train tickets used by volunteers traveling to the disaster area.

Curator Kuei Ya-wen （桂雅文） said volunteers donated tools used during the cleanup and shared personal messages describing their experiences, allowing the objects themselves to tell the story of the disaster response.

One volunteer donated a cellphone strap, writing that it was “the object that felt closest to my love for this place during the disaster,” a message that Kuei said moved her to tears.

A volunteer surnamed Shih （石）, who participated in the cleanup, said the exhibition’s displays of rain boots, shovels, and photographs brought back vivid memories of the recovery effort.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法