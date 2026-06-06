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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan, Pacific allies celebrate ties at cultural gala

    2026/06/06 03:00
    From left, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Palau head of mission David Adams Orrukem, Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae, President William Lai, Marshall Islands Ambassador Anjanette Kattil and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung gesture at the Pacific Cultural Gala in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    From left, National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Palau head of mission David Adams Orrukem, Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae, President William Lai, Marshall Islands Ambassador Anjanette Kattil and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung gesture at the Pacific Cultural Gala in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Presidential Office’s Flickr page

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    President William Lai （賴清德） yesterday highlighted Taiwan’s cooperation with its Pacific allies and their shared democratic values, saying the Pacific Ocean has long served as a bridge connecting the nations.

    At the Pacific Cultural Gala in Taipei jointly organized by the Pacific Taiwan Ambassadors Group （PTAG）, which consists of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, Lai thanked the diplomatic representatives for making the event possible.

    “We are all maritime nations,” Lai said, adding that Taiwan and its Pacific partners are bound together by the values of freedom and democracy.

    “The Pacific has never been a barrier. It has always been the greatest bridge that connects us,” he said.

    Recalling state visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau months after taking office in May 2024, Lai said he witnessed cooperation between Taiwan and its allies in areas including education, healthcare, telecommunications infrastructure, and maritime rescue operations.

    Lai pledged to further deepen cooperation with Taiwan’s Pacific allies.

    In her speech, Marshall Islands Ambassador Anjanette Kattil, who also serves as dean of the PTAG, said the Pacific and Taiwan are connected by deep Austronesian roots and longstanding friendships.

    She also reaffirmed the three allies’ support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the international community and praised Taiwan’s contributions to global development, humanitarian assistance, public health, technological innovation, and regional prosperity.

    Describing climate change as the greatest challenge facing Pacific peoples, Kattil cited rising sea levels, increasingly severe weather events and changes to ocean environments, and called for greater international cooperation to address the issue.

    The three Pacific nations remain committed to working with Taiwan toward a free, resilient, and prosperous future, she said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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