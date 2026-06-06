為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislature condemns China’s obstruction

    2026/06/06 03:00
    Lawmakers attend a session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

    Lawmakers attend a session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Beijing’s heavy-handed efforts to obstruct President William Lai’s （賴清德） planned visit to Eswatini in late April.

    The Democratic Progressive Party introduced the resolution after the Presidential Office canceled Lai’s planned visit to Eswatini on April 21, on the eve of his scheduled departure, citing the abrupt withdrawal of flight clearances by the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar for Lai’s chartered aircraft.

    An unnamed national security official on April 21 said that China had threatened to revoke substantial debt relief for the three countries, halt financing and impose further economic sanctions if they did not revoke clearance for Lai’s flight.

    In the resolution, the legislature denounced China’s use of heavy-handed diplomatic and economic pressure to force third parties to revoke the clearances for Lai’s flight.

    The actions endangered flight safety, violated international rules and norms, and undermined sovereign equality and noninterference, it said, adding that they challenged the international order and suppressed the Republic of China’s right to engage with the world.

    “All lawmakers, regardless of party affiliation, will stand united in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, democracy, freedom and international dignity,” the resolution said.

    At the plenary session, the Taiwan People’s Party caucus proposed passing the resolution as is.

    With no objections, it was adopted unanimously.

    On May 2, Lai made a surprise visit to Eswatini by boarding the private aircraft of King Mswati III, which had carried his special envoy Thulisile Dladla to Taipei on April 30.

    By using the sovereign’s jet, Lai visited Eswatini to attend celebrations marking King Mswati III’s 58th birthday and his 40th jubilee.

    Lai returned to Taiwan on May 5, escorted once again by Dladla on the same aircraft.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    圖
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播