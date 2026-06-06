《TAIPEI TIMES》 Legislature condemns China’s obstruction

Lawmakers attend a session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed a resolution unanimously condemning Beijing’s heavy-handed efforts to obstruct President William Lai’s （賴清德） planned visit to Eswatini in late April.

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The Democratic Progressive Party introduced the resolution after the Presidential Office canceled Lai’s planned visit to Eswatini on April 21, on the eve of his scheduled departure, citing the abrupt withdrawal of flight clearances by the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar for Lai’s chartered aircraft.

An unnamed national security official on April 21 said that China had threatened to revoke substantial debt relief for the three countries, halt financing and impose further economic sanctions if they did not revoke clearance for Lai’s flight.

In the resolution, the legislature denounced China’s use of heavy-handed diplomatic and economic pressure to force third parties to revoke the clearances for Lai’s flight.

The actions endangered flight safety, violated international rules and norms, and undermined sovereign equality and noninterference, it said, adding that they challenged the international order and suppressed the Republic of China’s right to engage with the world.

“All lawmakers, regardless of party affiliation, will stand united in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty, democracy, freedom and international dignity,” the resolution said.

At the plenary session, the Taiwan People’s Party caucus proposed passing the resolution as is.

With no objections, it was adopted unanimously.

On May 2, Lai made a surprise visit to Eswatini by boarding the private aircraft of King Mswati III, which had carried his special envoy Thulisile Dladla to Taipei on April 30.

By using the sovereign’s jet, Lai visited Eswatini to attend celebrations marking King Mswati III’s 58th birthday and his 40th jubilee.

Lai returned to Taiwan on May 5, escorted once again by Dladla on the same aircraft.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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