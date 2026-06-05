《TAIPEI TIMES》Cabinet cracks down on drug driving

Police officers pull over motorists to check for drug and alcohol use in an undated photograph. Photo: Wu Liang-yi, Taipei Times

OVERHAUL:The introduction of 14 new measures spans across three areas: stopping supply, enhancing enforcement and tougher penalties, an official said

By Shelley Shan and Hollie Younger / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

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The Cabinet yesterday unveiled proposed amendments and policies aimed at curbing drug-impaired driving, including lifetime license revocation for serious and repeat offenses.

At its weekly meeting, the Cabinet discussed how to implement a government-wide crackdown on drugs including etomidate, which has been linked to several drug-driving incidents in the past few months.

The government is to introduce 14 new measures across three areas: stopping supply of the drug at the source, enhanced enforcement and tougher drug driving penalties, Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） said.

He said he had instructed the Ministry of Justice to convene a narcotics review committee to consider reclassifying etomidate from a Category 2 to a Category 1 narcotic.

If reclassified, those convicted of manufacturing, transporting or distributing etomidate could face the death penalty, Cho said.

People found in possession of vapes could also face fines of up to NT$100,000, he added.

Deputy Minister of Justice Huang Mou-hsin （黃謀信） said the review committee is scheduled to meet on June 17.

Meanwhile, drivers who cause death or serious injury while driving under the influence of drugs, as well as repeat offenders, would face lifetime license revocation, Cho said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications also proposed extensive amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例） to deter driving under the influence of drugs.

Based on the amendments, drug-impaired drivers would have their license revoked, rather than the current suspension of one to two years, and would be prohibited from applying for a new license for three years.

For first-time offenders, the starting fine would be NT$90,000 for motorcyclists and NT$120,000 for car drivers, up from NT$15,000 and NT$30,000 respectively, the amendment says.

Repeat offenders would be fined an additional NT$90,000 per offense, with no upper limit on cumulative penalties.

The amendments would also increase fines for refusing drug tests, raising the penalty for a first refusal from NT$180,000 to NT$270,000.

Repeat refusals would incur an additional NT$180,000 per offense, with no cap on total penalties.

Cho said the Cabinet would also discuss establishing a legal basis for rapid saliva testing of suspected drug-impaired drivers.

The tests could also be used alongside existing urine tests in schools to strengthen anti-drug efforts, he said.

Meanwhile, motorists caught driving without a license after revocation for drug driving would face an additional NT$36,000 fine, increased from the current NT$12,000.

Drug-impaired motorists operating without a license would be fined NT$96,000, including NT$60,000 for driving without a license and the aforementioned NT$36,000.

In addition, vehicles would be confiscated regardless of whether the driver is the registered owner, while passengers who knowingly ride with a drug-impaired driver would be fined NT$15,000.

The amendments further stipulate that those confirmed to have used Category 1 or 2 narcotics would have their licenses revoked and be prohibited from applying for a new license for two years, even if they were not driving.

Those confirmed to have used category 3 or 4 drugs would have their licenses suspended for one year.

Those penalized for drug driving or drug use must complete addiction treatment or related educational programs and fulfill the required observation period before they are allowed to reapply for a driving license or license renewal, based on the amendments.

Before the amendments are approved in the legislature, the ministry would first implement revised Road Traffic Safety Rules （道路交通安全規則） to prohibit drug-impaired motorists from operating vehicles unless they have completed addiction treatment or educational programs.

The revised rules would stipulate that a short-term driving license valid for three years would be issued, along with continuous monitoring over a six-year period.

Those who continue to use drugs would be barred from reapplying for a license.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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