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    《TAIPEI TIMES》ITRI obtains Green UAS certification for drones

    2026/06/05 03:00
    From left, Industrial Technology Research Institute （ITRI） president Chang Pei-zen, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International chief executive officer Michael Robbins, ITRI chairman Wu Tsung-tsong, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Ho Chin-tsang and Industrial Development Administration Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey pose for a photograph at a ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    From left, Industrial Technology Research Institute （ITRI） president Chang Pei-zen, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International chief executive officer Michael Robbins, ITRI chairman Wu Tsung-tsong, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Ho Chin-tsang and Industrial Development Administration Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey pose for a photograph at a ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The Industrial Technology Research Institute （ITRI, 工研院） yesterday said that a US drone industry certification program has granted it Green UAS evaluation authorization.

    In addition, the institute signed a memorandum of understanding （MOU） with state-backed Aerospace Industrial Development Corp （漢翔航空）, formally launching collaboration on Green UAS testing and validation.

    The announcement was made at the Taiwan UAS Assessor Launch Ceremony, an event in Taipei organized by ITRI.

    Green UAS is a cybersecurity and supply-chain compliance certification program for commercial and non-defense drones created by the Arlington, Virginia-based Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International.

    The designation makes Taiwan the first nation other than the US with a recognized evaluation body, which would help local companies obtain certification, and expand into the US and other markets, ITRI said.

    ITRI chairman Wu Tsung-tsong （吳政忠） said that the certification marks a key starting point for Taiwan’s drone industry to become part of a trusted global supply chain.

    The certification mechanism brings three key benefits to the industry — helping companies align with international standards, improving trusted supply chain resilience, and driving technological upgrading by systematically improving cybersecurity capabilities and product quality, Wu said.

    Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Ho Chin-tsang （何晉滄）, who also attended the event, said that global geopolitical and economic changes have prompted countries to reassess supply chain security and resilience, creating a strategic opportunity for Taiwan.

    The government is promoting an Asia drone supply chain center to leverage Taiwan’s semiconductor manufacturing and systems integration capabilities, with the aim of enhancing the industry’s international competitiveness and building a secure industrial ecosystem, Ho said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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