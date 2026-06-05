《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan to tighten review of forced labor-linked imports

Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee speaks at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Executive Yuan

RIGHT DIRECTION:Taiwan’s efforts to prevent forced labor include a proposal to ‘fully prohibit’ employers from withholding workers’ documents, an official said

Staff writer, with CNA

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Taiwan is to establish a mechanism to restrict imports of goods linked to forced labor, the Executive Yuan said yesterday, after the US proposed imposing additional tariffs on Taiwanese goods over labor concerns.

“The Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Economic Affairs are to establish an interministerial review procedure,” Executive Yuan spokesperson Michelle Lee （李慧芝） said at a news briefing in Taipei.

“The government is to use the Foreign Trade Act [貿易法] as the legal basis to restrict imports of goods produced with forced labor” and bring its supply chain governance more in line with international standards on human rights, resilience and sustainability, Lee said.

Her remarks came days after the Office of the US Trade Representative announced that an investigation found that Taiwan was among 60 economies that have failed to impose or effectively enforce a ban on imports of goods produced through forced labor.

The failure is “unreasonable” and “burdens or restricts” US commerce, the office said.

It proposed an additional 10 percent tariff on 14 economies, including Taiwan, while the remaining 46 could face a 12.5 percent tariff.

While the office’s investigation focused on forced labor-linked imports into Taiwan and other economies, Taiwan-made goods have also faced scrutiny over forced labor concerns.

In September last year, the US Customs and Border Protection issued a “withhold release” order on bicycles, bicycle parts and accessories made in Taiwan by Giant Manufacturing Co （巨大）, citing forced labor indicators such as withheld wages, excessive overtime, and abusive working and living conditions.

Office of Trade Negotiations official Benjamin Hsu （徐崇欽） told the briefing that the government has continued efforts to prevent forced labor.

Efforts include amendments to the Employment Service Act （就業服務法）, which are waiting for legislative approval, that would “fully prohibit” employers from withholding workers’ documents or property, Hsu said.

Separately, Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Chuang Jui-hsiung （莊瑞雄） yesterday told a news conference that government agencies, particularly the labor ministry, have already issued guidelines, which must be strictly overseen and enforced.

The government also has a responsibility to conduct outreach and enhance corporate awareness of labor and human rights, he said, adding that it must also improve its response measures so that Taiwan aligns with global standards.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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