《TAIPEI TIMES》 ASE ranks No. 1 in pay to employees

ASE Technology Holding Co’s plant in Kaohsiung is pictured on Nov. 1 last year. Photo: CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

The average pay to employees by ASE Technology Holding Co （日月光投控） was the highest among the companies listed on the local main board last year, while contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） ranked seventh, the Taiwan Stock Exchange （TWSE） said on Monday.

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Data compiled by the exchange showed ASE Technology, the world’s largest chip packaging and testing services provider, paid its employees an average of NT$6.28 million （US$199,746） last year, up 40 percent from a year earlier.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and the most profitable company in Taiwan, paid its employees NT$4.09 million on average, up 22.9 percent from a year earlier.

According to the TWSE, the pay disclosed by the listed companies included salaries, insurance payments, pensions and other welfare benefits, but excluded pay to their board members.

High-speed chip designer ASMedia Technology Inc （祥碩科技） took the second spot after paying its employees an average of NT$5.66 million. It was followed by printed circuit board maker Global Brands Manufacture Ltd （精成科技） at NT$4.87 million, smartphone chip designer MediaTek Inc （聯發科） at NT$4.60 million, and communications network chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp （瑞昱半導體） at NT$4.51 million.

Rounding out the top 10 TWSE-listed companies in average pay to their employees were conglomerate Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corp （聯華實業投控） at NT$4.3 million, TSMC, cooling solutions provider Asia Vital Components Co （奇鋐科技） at NT$3.91 million, Caliway Biopharmaceuticals Co （康霈生技） at NT$3.82 million, and wireless IC designer Airoha Technology Corp （達發科技） at NT$3.71 million.

TWSE said the local semiconductor industry paid employees more than other industries on average last year on the back of strong global artificial intelligence demand.

Last year, the 988 listed companies on the main board paid their employees NT$1.69 million on average, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the TWSE said.

In terms of the average wage, the listed companies paid NT$1.46 million on average, up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said.

Excluding board members, the listed companies had a combined workforce of 1.27 million last year, up 2.1 percent from a year earlier, with select old economy industries such as food, tourism, building materials, shipping and retail seeing their workforces rise 3.3 percent, the TWSE said.

The exchange said the local capital market was driven up by the tech industry and tech benefits in turn boosted consumption to help the service sector.

In the over-the-counter market, baseboard management controller designer Aspeed Technology Inc （信驊科技） gave its employees the largest average pay of NT$5.93 million last year.

It was followed by property developer Feei Cherng Develop Technology Co （斐成開發科技） at NT$4.63 million, online game developer International Games System Co （鈊象電子） at NT$4.35 million, property development Allmind Holdings Corp （全心投控） at NT$3.49 million, and imaging sensing solution supplier PixArt Imaging Inc （原相科技） at NT$3.45 million.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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