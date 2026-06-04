《TAIPEI TIMES》 Marijuana driving rule change planned

Marijuana plants are pictured at a farm in Thailand on March 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters

REASONS FOR TRAVEL: An assistant professor said that proposed amendments to penalize drivers if they used drugs overseas would not deter people from traveling

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

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People who operate a motor vehicle under the influence of marijuana would have their driver’s license revoked, even if they used the substance while overseas, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday, citing proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act （道路交通管理處罰條例）.

The amendments would also authorize the government to revoke the licenses of people determined to have used Category 1 or Category 2 narcotics, even if they were not operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, as well as ban them from taking the license test for three years, the ministry said.

People aged 18 or older would be legally liable if they knowingly ride with a driver who is under the influence of drugs, with a maximum fine of NT$15,000, it said.

Fines for drug-impaired drivers and motorcyclists would be increased to NT$90,000 to NT$120,000 from NT$15,000 to NT$30,000, it said.

People whose licenses were suspended or revoked because of drug-impaired driving would be allowed to take a license test or renew their license only after they undergo addiction treatment and are determined to be drug-free, the ministry added.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） on Tuesday said that the ministry aims to send the amendments to the Executive Yuan for further review this month, and have it reviewed by lawmakers in the new legislative session.

The goal is to have the amendments implemented by the end of this year, Chen said.

Marijuana is a Category 2 drug, meaning there are criminal punishments for its use.

However, cannabis use is legal in some other countries and residue of the substance can remain in the body for longer than most other drugs.

Michael Chao （趙晉緯）, a specialist in the Department of Public Transportation and Supervision, said that the amendments focus on measures to deter drug driving.

“When in Taiwan, drivers are subject to laws in Taiwan,” Chao said. “If a person uses marijuana abroad and is stopped by police at a roadside inspection and reported for marijuana use, their license would be suspended or revoked preventively. We would not intervene unless we receive law enforcement reports on drug-impaired drivers.”

Updated information on drug-impaired drivers would be regularly forwarded to the ministry, he said.

The ministry is also considering the possibility of confiscating vehicles of repeat drug drivers, he said.

Taipei City University of Science and Technology assistant professor Ringo Lee （李奇嶽） said that the proposed amendments would not deter people from traveling, as there are things to do in other countries other than take drugs.

National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism professor Wayne Liu （劉喜臨） said that outbound travel demand is unlikely to be affected, as cannabis is not a key reason for travel and stricter rules would not deter those intent on using it abroad.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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