《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan Cycling Route No. 2 to be connected this year

Graduating students from Dahua Primary School in Taoyuan cycle around Taiwan in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Dahua Primary School

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan Cycling Route No. 2 （環島2號線）, a 1,020km cycling network around Taiwan proper designed to link scenic and cultural attractions, should be connected by the end of this year, Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shih-kai （陳世凱） said yesterday.

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Chen told reporters about the new cycling route after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding （MOU） between the Japan Cycling Congress （JCC） and Taiwan’s Cycling Life Style Foundation.

Under the agreement, the two organizations pledged to work together to advance cycling and cycling safety education in Taiwan and Japan.

About 40 percent of Taiwan Cycling Route No. 2 would have dedicated bike lanes, providing a safe environment for cyclists and allowing travelers to appreciate the scenery at slower speeds, Chen said.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Administration has set up 16 bike routes in national scenic areas, he said.

“We hope these facilities would boost cycling across the country and attract cyclists from Japan,” he said, adding that the Tourism Administration is to promote a series of cycling events during the second half of this year.

The MOU is aimed at promoting cycling safety education, Chen said.

To facilitate such efforts, the ministry is to subsidize local governments in promoting cycling safety education and help them secure funding, Chen said.

The ministry would work with the foundation and other organizations to train lecturers, he said, adding that the JCC would provide course materials and share its experiences.

Cycling safety education would be available in about 2,600 elementary schools across the country, Chen said.

“Children’s education cannot wait, and neither can traffic safety education,” Chen said. “We will work with local governments, elementary schools, civic groups and JCC to train lecturers and secure resources to instill bicycle safety education from an early age and foster safer cycling habits among children.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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