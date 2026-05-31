《TAIPEI TIMES》 Smoke-free initiative expanded in Ximending

People walk past a billboard in Taipei’s Ximending shopping area on May 7 announcing a smoking ban in the area starting tomorrow. Photo: CNA

By Lo Kuo-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Smoking in the pedestrian zones of Taipei’s Ximending shopping area and at the entrance to Exit No. 4 of Ximen MRT Station would be banned starting tomorrow as part of efforts to make Taipei a smoke-free city, the Taipei City Government said.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Except in designated smoking areas, violators would face fines of up to NT$10,000 under the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act （菸害防制法）, it added.

The Taipei Department of Health initially on April 28 said that the non-smoking zone encompasses areas along Zhonghua Road Sec 1, Xining S Road, Chengdu Road and Hankou Street Sec 2.

On May 27, it issued another notice expanding the smoke-free zone to Zhonghua Road Sec 1, Yanping S Road, Xiushan Street and Hengyang Road, which extends the ban to the area around the entrance to Exit No. 4 of Ximen MRT Station.

The Department of Health added yesterday that the second negative-pressure smoke chamber near Xinzhongshan Linear Park commenced operations yesterday, bringing the number of permitted smoking locations throughout Taipei to 201 and the total number of negative-pressure smoking chambers in the city to six.

The chamber that commenced operations yesterday is behind Exit No. 1 of Shuanglian MRT Station.

There is also one behind Exit No. 4 of Ximen MRT Station, one in front of the Ximen branch of the Taiwan Yansu Chicken chain, one beside the Wuchang branch of Watsons, one to the right of the exit from the Xinyi Bus Parking Lot and another by the R7 exit of the Zhongshan Underground Shopping Mall.

The department said Xinzhongshan Linear Park is a significant recreational belt for Taipei and, as such, areas from the R1 exit of the Zhongshan MRT Station underground mall to Zhongyi MRT Station are off-limits for smoking.

All travelers in the designated area should seek out permitted smoking areas or face fines under the regulations, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法