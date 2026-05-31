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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Sources describe US arms package

    2026/05/31 03:00
    A person bikes past Patriot air defense system deployed at a park as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Taipei on July 15 last year. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    A person bikes past Patriot air defense system deployed at a park as part of the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Taipei on July 15 last year. Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA

    / Bloomberg and AFP

    In-demand Patriot interceptors and a valuable air defense integration system make up more than half of the US$14 billion weapons deal with Taiwan that has become a flashpoint in broader US-China relations, people familiar with the situation said.

    The potential weapons package that US President Donald Trump has yet to approve includes Northrop Grumman Corp’s Integrated Battle Command System and Patriot interceptors, collectively worth US$8.6 billion, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

    Taiwan, and the potential deal, became a central focus of Trump’s meeting earlier this month in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）.

    The Trump administration has delayed making a decision since the visit, during which Xi warned Trump that mishandling the “Taiwan issue” could lead to “clashes.”

    The package also includes approximately US$230 million in counterdrone systems, US$5.3 billion for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System projectiles and launch units and about US$500 million in M4A1 rifles, the people said.

    Trump signaled recently that he would speak directly with President William Lai （賴清德） about the deal.

    Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao told US lawmakers this month the Pentagon is “doing a pause” on the weapons sale to ensure that it has sufficient munitions for its war against Iran.

    A US administration official declined to comment on the terms of the proposed sale, citing a policy against confirming or commenting on defense sales prior to formal notification to the US Congress.

    Ahead of Trump’s visit to Beijing, a group of US senators urged Trump to proceed with the sale, noting that Taiwan’s recently passed special defense budget would cover the cost.

    Several US representatives on national security-focused committees sent Trump a similar missive.

    For a potential sale to Taiwan to proceed, the US Department of State must formally notify Congress of the proposal, which represents maximum potential quantities and dollar amounts. After a congressional review, negotiations can begin with defense contractors on purchase contracts.

    US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth yesterday appeared to contradict Cao, saying that there had been “no change” in Washington’s position on Taiwan despite the Middle East war straining US weapons stockpiles.

    Hegseth said at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a major security forum, in Singapore that US arms stocks were “in a very good place.”

    “Hung Cao is fantastic, but I would not couple the two in any way at all,” he said in apparent reference to the Middle East war and Taiwan’s defense commitments. “I feel good about not only where we are, but where we are in future production rates as well.”

    “Any decision about future Taiwan arms sales, as the president [Trump] said, will rest with him ... [but] there’s no change in our status there, just to clarify,” Hegseth said.

    Taiwan is not officially represented at the forum, while China, for the second consecutive year, has sent a watered-down delegation that does not include its defense minister.

    With a deal between the US and Iran not yet secured, Hegseth said that Washington was “more than capable” of restarting the conflict if it wanted.

    “Our stockpiles are more than suited for that, both there and around the globe because of how we balance exquisite and more plentiful munitions,” he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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