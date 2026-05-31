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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Storm Jangmi could bring rain to north, east: CWA

    2026/05/31 03:00
    A weather graphic shows Tropical Storm Jangmi southeast of Taiwan yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Central Weather Administration’s Web site

    A weather graphic shows Tropical Storm Jangmi southeast of Taiwan yesterday. Photo: Screen grab from the Central Weather Administration’s Web site

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The outer belt of Tropical Storm Jangmi is forecast to bring rain to Taiwan this week, although the system is unlikely to have a direct impact on the country, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

    As of 8am yesterday, the eye of the storm was about 1,110km east-southeast of Oluanpi （鵝鑾鼻）, Taiwan’s southernmost point, moving at about 22km per hour toward Okinawa, the CWA said.

    With Jangmi approaching, the storm’s outer band could bring rain to northern Taiwan and Yilan in the northeast starting tomorrow, and rainy weather is likely to continue into Tuesday, it said.

    Rain could lower daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan to 30°C to 31°C from tomorrow to Tuesday, while central and southern regions are likely to see a minor impact from the storm, with showers in mountainous areas and temperatures remaining high, ranging between 33°C and 34°C, the CWA said.

    The storm is expected to move away from Taiwan by Wednesday, and stable weather conditions are forecast to return to northern areas, it said.

    With a warm southerly wind system set to move in, daytime temperatures in western Taiwan are expected to rise to between 33°C and 34°C from Wednesday, and some areas in the south could see the mercury top 36°C, raising the possibility of a heat alert, the CWA said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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