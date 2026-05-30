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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan tightens entry rules for DRC, Uganda over Ebola concerns

    2026/05/30 03:00
    A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

    A man walks through a temperature checkpoint, after Uganda closed its borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, as authorities intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, at the Mpondwe border post, in Kasese district, Uganda, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Taiwan will bar entry to citizens of the Democratic Republic of the Congo （DRC） and Uganda for 90 days starting June 2, with limited exceptions, to prevent the spread of Ebola, the Centers for Disease Control （CDC） said yesterday

    During the 90 days, citizens of the DRC and Uganda will not be permitted to enter Taiwan, even with valid visas, while the issuance of visas to the two countries will also be suspended, the CDC announced via a news release.

    Exceptions will apply to four groups: students admitted to degree programs, diplomatic or official visitors, spouses or children of Taiwanese citizens, and those with emergencies or humanitarian needs, such as funerals or visits to critically ill relatives, it added.

    This measure marked Taiwan’s first entry restriction on foreigners since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    As of Wednesday, the DRC reported 906 suspected Ebola cases, including 223 suspected deaths, with 125 cases and 17 fatalities officially confirmed. Meanwhile, Uganda has confirmed seven cases and one death, according to the CDC’s statement citing the World Health Organization’s （WHO） data.

    The CDC said it decided to tighten border controls after referencing similar measures adopted by the U.S. and Canada, amid concerns over the escalating spread of the disease.

    Taiwan has raised its travel advisory for the DRC and Uganda to the highest level, urging citizens to avoid nonessential travel there.

    Additionally, returning nationals are advised to undergo 21 days of self-health monitoring, matching the Ebola virus’s maximum incubation period.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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