為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taipei unveils plaques at stadium commemoration

    2026/05/30 03:00
    At Taipei Arena yesterday, from right, retired baseball stars Lu Ming-shih and Chou Szu-chi, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, and retired baseball star Huang Ping-yang pose for a photograph at a ceremony to unveil plaques commemorating the Taipei Municipal Baseball Stadium. Photo: CNA

    At Taipei Arena yesterday, from right, retired baseball stars Lu Ming-shih and Chou Szu-chi, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, and retired baseball star Huang Ping-yang pose for a photograph at a ceremony to unveil plaques commemorating the Taipei Municipal Baseball Stadium. Photo: CNA

    By Kan Meng-lin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

    The Taipei City Government yesterday unveiled a plaque at the Taipei Arena commemorating the Taipei Municipal Baseball Stadium, which once stood on the site.

    Upon his retirement in 2024, CTBC Brothers player Chou Szu-chi （周思齊） proposed that the Taipei Municipal Baseball Stadium be memorialized. The former stadium was decommissioned at the end of 2000 and the site has since been redeveloped into the Taipei Arena.

    After his final CPBL game at the Taipei Dome in September 2024, Chou said he hoped a memorial could be installed at the site where his professional career began.

    The memorial would help fans and future generations of players remember the venue’s historic significance as one of Taiwan’s key baseball landmarks, he said at the time.

    Taipei Metro Recreation Co, which hosted yesterday’s unveiling, said that it signified Taipei Arena’s status as a cultural landmark.

    Two plaques were installed: One on the ground in the shape of a home plate, symbolizing the start and end of each game, and the other a relief on a wall, evoking the former stadium’s main entrance, it said.

    The relief depicts people climbing the building, referencing the heyday of professional baseball in Taiwan, when fans, unable to get tickets, would scale utility poles to watch the match, it said.

    The ball on the relief symbolizes how the location has witnessed Taipei’s baseball development since 1959, and represents the sport’s past, present and future, Taipei Metro Recreation said.

    Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） said that the event was more than just an unveiling.

    It is a call to future generations, urging them not to forget their past and to remember how the whole nation was enamored with the sport, Chiang said.

    The plaque honors past players and baseball itself, which is not just a sport, but a legacy of an entire generation, he said.

    Erecting the memorial was not easy, Chou said, adding that it was not simply about placing a stone, but about expressing how baseball in Taiwan represents the inheritance of countless shared memories.

    Some people say that the former stadium was an unattractive venue, “but isn’t this our home?” he said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播