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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Kinmen probes potential Chinese sex spy

    2026/05/30 03:00
    The Jinhu Precinct of the Kinmen County Police Bureau is pictured yesterday. Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times

    The Jinhu Precinct of the Kinmen County Police Bureau is pictured yesterday. Photo: Wu Cheng-ting, Taipei Times

    NATIONAL SECURITY:Authorities are working to confirm the identities of the military personnel involved and investigating possible illegal conduct and regulatory violations

    By Wu Cheng-ting / Staff reporter

    Authorities are probing possible national security implications after Kinmen police and immigration officers on Sunday found a Chinese woman allegedly posing as a tourist while engaging in prostitution involving more than 10 military personnel.

    The woman, surnamed Chen （陳）, has since been deported, authorities said, adding that investigators are still working to confirm the identities of those implicated, as the records only listed code names and aliases.

    The case stemmed from a report received by the Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office on Friday last week from the Jinhu Precinct of the Kinmen County Police Bureau. On Sunday, police, along with the National Immigration Agency’s Kinmen Special Operations Brigade, searched a wellness spa, seizing evidence including sex aids, adult toys and condoms, sources said.

    Prosecutors said they questioned several people, including the spa’s owner, surnamed Wu （吳）.

    Wu was suspected of contravening the Criminal Code on public decency and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area （臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例）. He was released on bail of NT$100,000 pending further investigation.

    The army’s Kinmen Defense Command said that during an internal review yesterday, seven of its enlisted personnel were flagged for suspected violations of the Social Order Maintenance Act （社會秩序維護法） and were subsequently summoned by police for questioning.

    Only a few of the seven have admitted to involvement in the sex transactions, it added.

    The case has raised national security concerns, as several active-duty military personnel were allegedly involved.

    The Kinmen Defense Command said it is handling the matter in two parts: illegal conduct and regulatory violations.

    Alleged illegal activity would be addressed following the results of judicial investigations, while internal administrative reviews would be conducted for regulatory breaches, it said.

    These include whether personnel failed to report contacts with Chinese nationals as required under guidelines, it said, adding that any disciplinary action would depend on the severity of the violations.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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