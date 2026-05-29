《TAIPEI TIMES》 Cool Map to include more than 10,000 spots: ministry

People cross a street in Taipei on Sunday. Photo: Tsai Kai-heng, Taipei Times

COMFORT FOR ALL: The initiative aims to protect heat-sensitive groups such as children and older people, and help those who are energy-disadvantaged, an official said

By Esme Yeh / Staff reporter

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The Cool Map is expected to include more than 10,000 cool-off sites nationwide by the end of this year to enhance protection of heat-sensitive groups, the Ministry of Environment said as Taiwan swelters.

The Central Weather Administration issued heat warnings to 17 areas, with Pingtung and Hualien counties and Tainan reaching a “red” signal.

Red signals mean there is a likelihood that temperatures would reach 38°C or higher for at least three consecutive days.

The Taipei and Keelung weather stations on Wednesday recorded all-time highs for May temperatures at 38.3°C and 37.6°C respectively, while Tainan’s Yujing （玉井） weather station recorded the highest at 39.8°C.

The ministry in June last year launched the Cool Map platform to recommend sites nationwide where people could cool off or drink water.

Climate Change Administration Deputy Director-General Chang Ken-mu （張根穆） yesterday said such sites have increased from about 1,700 spots last year to nearly 6,000.

About 5,000 spots would be added, with the goal of more than 10,000 cool-off sites on the map by the end of this year, he said, adding that visitors to such areas have reached more than 20,000 since the map was set up.

Cool-off spots include supermarkets, convenience stores, libraries, museums and police stations.

The ministry searches for cool-off sites by collaborating with local governments in examining spaces of public agencies that are available for use, Chang said.

It also collaborated with private sector organizations, such as the four major convenience store brands — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart — as well as the PX Mart and Carrefour supermarkets, he said.

The ministry would continue to add locations and expand the collaboration between the central and local governments nationwide, he added.

One of the goals is to help people who are energy-disadvantaged and live without air-conditioning at home, Chang said, adding that the Cool Map would be a friendly invitation guiding them to places where they can feel more comfortable.

Another goal is to protect heat-sensitive groups, including children, older people and those with chronic diseases, he said.

For example, community centers or care stations are expected to be included, in cooperation with the Social and Family Affairs Administration, to provide more cool-off spots for older people, he added.

The ministry also plans to draft guidelines for private sector businesses applying for certification of cool-off sites, Chang said, adding that the guidelines could be announced by the end of this year.

Encouraging businesses to participate in the Cool Map effort would not only make them more aware of their corporate social responsibility, but also help develop a domestic high-temperature economy, he added.

Additional reporting by CNA

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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