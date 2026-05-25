《TAIPEI TIMES》 Lai announces welfare increases for six groups

President William Lai, center, speaks during a visit to Wangling Temple in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

SIX SUBSIDIES: The monthly allowance for older farmers is to increase to NT$10,000, and NT$5,000 is to be given to homemakers under the national pension system, Lai said

By Lin Chih-yi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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The government is to implement major welfare policies for disadvantaged groups, including raising the monthly allowance for older farmers to NT$10,000 and providing homemakers with NT$5,000 per month, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday.

Lai made the remarks during a visit to Wangling Temple in Chiayi County, saying that the planned increases were being introduced amid economic growth and an increase in tax revenue.

Touting a policy, in which the government plans to provide a monthly allowance of NT$5,000 for every child under the age of 18 in a bid to address Taiwan’s low birthrate, Lai said that if received for the full 18 years, the subsidy would total NT$1.08 million per child.

Lai said that subsidies for six disadvantaged groups would also be increased, including the monthly allowances for older farmers, homemakers and low-income households, as well as education subsidies, disability living allowances and support for disadvantaged children and teenagers.

Addressing confusion surrounding remarks about homemakers receiving NT$5,000 per month, officials clarified that the amount referred to an increase to pensions that homemakers receive under the national pension system as insured people, with the exception being if they are enrolled in other occupational social insurance programs.

Under an amendment to the National Pension Act （國民年金法） proposed by the Executive Yuan, the minimum monthly pension payment would increase from NT$4,049 to NT$5,000. The proposed amendment is currently under review in the legislature. If passed, homemakers would be eligible to receive at least NT$5,000 per month in old-age pension payments after turning 65.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lu Jiun-der （呂建德） said yesterday that the ministry proposed the amendment as the current minimum payment level is too low and does not adequately reflect rising living costs.

Lu urged the legislature to pass the pension amendment and other related government budget as soon as possible.

Earlier this January, the Cabinet has also proposed amendments to the Provisional Act Governing the Welfare Allowance for Older Farmers （老年農民福利津貼暫行條例）, which would raise older farmer subsidies from NT$8,110 to NT$10,000 per month.

The proposed amendments are also under review in the legislature.

The Ministry of Agriculture estimates that more than 530,000 older farmers would benefit from the increase if the amendments are passed by the legislature.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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