《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘Midsummer’ weather likely for next several days

A chart shows this week’s temperature forecast. Photo courtesy of the Central Weather Administration Staff writer, with CNA

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Hot, steady weather is expected across Taiwan through Thursday, with temperatures in some areas hitting 37°C or higher early in the week before another seasonal rain front moves in on Friday, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said.

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The agency issued heat alerts for eight cities and counties on Sunday, with Tainan under a red alert for possible temperatures above 38°C for three consecutive days.

Changhua and Pingtung counties were placed under orange alerts, indicating temperatures there could exceed 38°C or remain above 36°C for three consecutive days.

Yellow alerts were issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Taitung County, warning of highs exceeding 36°C.

The CWA forecast possible foehn winds in Taitung — hot, dry gusts down the leeward side of the Central Mountain Range.

Taiwan and the outlying islands of Penghu and Kinmen would see sunny to partly cloudy skies from until Wednesday, the agency said.

Afternoon showers are possible in northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in the east.

On Thursday, skies should remain sunny to partly cloudy, although brief afternoon showers are likely in greater Taipei and northeastern Taiwan.

Eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and northern Taiwan could see scattered afternoon showers.

From Monday through Thursday, daytime highs are forecast to range from 30°C to 35°C, with parts of greater Taipei, the East Rift Valley in eastern Taiwan and inland areas of central and southern Taiwan likely to experience temperatures around 37°C through Wednesday.

The CWA said that a new seasonal rain front — the fourth of this year’s plum rain season — is expected to approach Taiwan on Friday, bringing brief showers or thunderstorms to central and northern Taiwan as well as the northeast, while temperatures are expected to ease to between 28°C and 33°C.

Plum rain refers to the seasonal rainy period that typically occurs in Taiwan during May and June.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong （吳德榮） said temperatures are likely to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, calling conditions through Thursday “hot like midsummer” due to warm air and low moisture.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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