《TAIPEI TIMES》 Ma foundation panel finds no financial wrongdoing

Former president Ma Ying-jeou, left, and former Ma Ying-jeou Foundation CEO Hsiao Hsu-tsen are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

INTERNAL ARGUMENTS: While the panel said no evidence of financial misconduct, former president Ma Ying-jeou was unsatisfied and would pursue legal action against Hsiao and Wang

By Lin Hsin-han and Fion Khan / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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The investigation into allegations made by former president Ma Ying-jeou （馬英九） against two former Ma Ying-jeou Foundation officials found no evidence of financial misconduct, a panel from the foundation announced yesterday.

The foundation’s board of directors in March authorized an investigation into alleged financial misconduct by former foundation CEO Hsiao Hsu-tsen （蕭旭岑） and former deputy CEO Wang Kuang-tzu （王光慈） amid accusations of financial malfeasance, which were allegedly a pretext for internal power struggles.

The three-member panel in a statement yesterday said the investigation, which lasted a month and three days, was based on internal documents and focused on nine allegations passed on to board members by the foundation on April 20.

The inquiry, which included more than a dozen meetings held over weekends and interviews with six groups of people, found no concrete or objective evidence proving that Hsiao or Wang had embezzled funds, the statement said.

Hsiao did not handle the foundation’s finances, while Wang, who was responsible for financial matters, had provided complete accounting records and receipts which showed that the disputed cash expenditures had been used for official purposes related to Ma, his aides and security personnel, it said.

It could not be proven that either person had violated fiscal discipline, it added.

The board had passed a resolution on that required the panel to report to the board after concluding the investigation, and in which the board should accordingly take appropriate measures, including making a statement to the public, it said.

However, questions had arisen over the legality of any board meeting convened by the former president, it said, saying that Ma’s eldest sister, Ma Yi-nan （馬以南）, has authorized a lawyer to petition a court for a declaration of commencement of assistance, a move confirmed by the Taipei District Court.

The panel advised the board to discuss the investigation report after the court issues a ruling, as the ruling could directly affect whether Ma Ying-jeou is legally authorized to convene board meetings, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the panel said that the investigation process had faced difficulties, including incomplete access to documents and a lack of cooperation from some interviewees, including former National Security Council secretary-general King Pu-tsung （金溥聰）.

King, who claimed to have been authorized by Ma Ying-jeou to handle the allegations against Hsiao and Wang, never produced written proof of authorization during the investigation, the statement said.

The panel was also unable to interview board member Kao Hua-chu （高華柱）, who was directly involved in the Feb. 25 financial discipline incident and was appointed acting executive director by Ma Ying-jeou on the same day.

In addition, the foundation privately commissioned lawyers on April 8 to interview staff members and refused to provide records of those interviews at the request of the panel’s investigators, the statement said.

The panel said it had made every effort to investigate all matters within its reach in order to fulfill the mandate assigned by the board.

According to the Foundations Act （財團法人法） and the foundation’s charter, the board of directors is the organization’s highest decisionmaking body, and any staff member acting without board authorization in violation of board resolutions or relevant regulations would face legal action, the statement said.

Ma Ying-jeou in a statement yesterday said it was regrettable that the findings of the panel differed substantially from what he described as the foundation’s concrete evidence.

He questioned whether the panel had deliberately delayed or concealed information due to personal relationships or motives.

Ma said he authorized foundation CEO Tai Hsia-ling （戴遐齡） to hold a news conference as soon as possible to clarify the issue.

The news conference would uphold the principle of fairness, avoid wrongful accusation or undue leniency, and protect the integrity of his lifelong public service, Ma said, adding that he would pursue legal action against Hsiao and Wang to clarify the facts.

Hsiao yesterday thanked the panel for “restoring his innocence,” as well as Ma Ying-jeou’s wife, Chou Mei-ching （周美青）, and Ma Yi-nan for their support.

He said he had refrained from speaking publicly in the past few months to protect the former president, whom he said he deeply respects.

“Everything we did for former president Ma was done with his knowledge and authorization,” he said. “Major decisions were always reported to him in advance, and according to his instructions, every dollar was spent on foundation business and on the former president himself.”

Hsiao said he could finally speak openly about what he described as concerns over Ma’s health, saying that the Taipei District Court confirmed that members of Ma’s family had formally petitioned for a declaration of commencement of assistance for the former president.

It was heartbreaking to see the former president had misunderstood, forgotten and even imagined that they have “betrayed” him or committed “corruption” due to a health condition, he added.

Unnamed people were exploiting Ma Ying-jeou, despite being aware of his condition and the concern of his closest family members, Hsiao said.

They were using Ma to attack him and the Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT）, and damage cross-strait relations, Hsiao said, adding that they have crossed the line of basic humanity and that their “ugly faces” would go down in history.

Wang thanked the panel in a statement for “restoring her innocence” and said it is regrettable that she could no longer fulfill her promise to Ma’s family to continue caring for the former president.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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