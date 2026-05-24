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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Nvidia’s Jensen Huang arrives in Taiwan

    2026/05/24 03:00
    Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang, front right, interacts with a crowd at the Meet-A-Claw developers conference in Taipei yesterday. Huang, who arrived in Taiwan earlier yesterday, is to give a keynote speech at the Taipei Music Center on June 1 to launch this year’s Computex Taipei. Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health Photo: CNA

    Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang, front right, interacts with a crowd at the Meet-A-Claw developers conference in Taipei yesterday. Huang, who arrived in Taiwan earlier yesterday, is to give a keynote speech at the Taipei Music Center on June 1 to launch this year’s Computex Taipei. Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang （黃仁勳） arrived in Taiwan yesterday ahead of upcoming AI and technology events, saying he plans to meet with clients and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Chairman C.C. Wei （魏哲家） during his visit.

    After landing at Taipei Songshan Airport, Huang posed for photos with fans and handed out Yakult drinks to reporters and supporters waiting at the scene, saying he has “a lot to do” during the trip.

    Asked about reports that Nvidia’s planned headquarters site in Taipei’s Beitou Shilin Technology Park could break ground on May 27, Huang said that if the company holds an event, he would definitely attend and might even unveil the new building’s design.

    On AI-related business, Huang said Nvidia works closely with its partners and provides strong support to them, while its partners also support Nvidia in return.

    His remarks came after AI chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices （AMD） recently announced plans to invest more than US$10 billion in Taiwan’s industrial ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and meet demand for AI infrastructure.

    Asked about rising memory prices, Huang said nearly all electronic products rely on memory chips and that higher memory prices could significantly affect consumer electronics prices.

    “It’s a challenge for consumers ... a very important form of inflation,” Huang said, adding that he hoped memory suppliers could increase production capacity quickly so the market could stabilize.

    After speaking to reporters at the airport, Huang headed to Taipei’s Nangang District （南港） to attend Nvidia’s “Meet-a-Claw” developer event, where he delivered brief remarks.

    Huang is also scheduled to give a keynote speech at the Taipei Music Center on June 1 to kick off this year’s Computex Taipei.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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