《TAIPEI TIMES》 Security bureau rejects Chinese disinformation

US President Donald Trump, left, and China’s President Xi Jinping stand for their counties’ national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14. Photo: AFP

SOWING DOUBt: The report highlighted claims that the US has abandoned Taiwan despite no changes in US policy, as an example of Chinese disinformation

By Fang Wei-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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The US stance towards Taiwan has not changed, despite Chinese disinformation campaigns claiming that Taiwan has been abandoned by the US, a report by the National Security Bureau （NSB） said.

The report was delivered to the Legislative Yuan ahead of tomorrow’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting, in which Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） and NSB Director-General Tsai Ming-yen （蔡明彥） are to brief lawmakers on the assessment of diplomatic and national security impacts following the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平） in Beijing last week.

While the summit saw agreements to establish the US-China Board of Trade and Board of Investment, and China agreed to purchase 200 Boeing planes and US$17 billion in agricultural goods, the report said that despite Trump arriving in China with a large delegation of officials and tech industry figures, the US left the meeting without concrete economic or trade deals, with both sides still in evident competition and no collaborative agreements or memoranda of understanding signed.

The report added that the US stance towards Taiwan remains unchanged, citing Trump’s post-summit statement upholding the “status quo,” stressing that he had made no promises to Xi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that the Six Assurances remain unchanged.

It highlighted China’s ramping up of disinformation campaigns, including claims of US concessions.

Separately, the report said that, before the Trump-Xi meeting, the US and its allies staged a show of force with “shoulder-to-shoulder” joint exercises, including live-fire drills with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles. The exercises covered key Indo-Pacific waters and sea lanes, including areas around Taiwan, demonstrating collective defense capabilities and regional deterrence.

The Salaknib exercise near the Philippines’s Luzon involved 7,000 troops from multiple countries conducting joint land operations, further demonstrating allied readiness for regional defense.

At the same time, the report said the US and China are competing to draw in allies to counterbalance each other.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trump held calls with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, stressing the importance of maintaining bilateral and multilateral strategic cooperation.

Russia, North Korea and China are also strengthening ties, the report said, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China shortly after Trump’s visit, while Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi also visited North Korea before the China-Russia summit.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet three more times later this year, and the NSB said it would continue to monitor the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to influence Taiwanese perceptions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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