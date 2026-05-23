為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Unemployment rate drops to 3.3％

    2026/05/23 03:00
    A worker delivers goods in Taipei’s Neihu District on April 23. Photo: CNA

    A worker delivers goods in Taipei’s Neihu District on April 23. Photo: CNA

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The jobless rate dropped to 3.3 percent last month, the lowest for the month in 26 years, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics （DGBAS） said yesterday.

    The country’s unemployment rate fell 0.04 percentage points from a month earlier, ending two months of increases, data compiled by the DGBAS showed.

    After seasonal adjustments, the jobless rate was 3.34 percent last month, dropping 0.01 percentage point from March.

    The number of unemployed people dipped to 397,000 last month, down 5,000 from March, the data showed.

    Of the 397,000, those who became unemployed after leaving their previous jobs due to dissatisfaction fell by 4,000, and the number of people who lost their jobs because of seasonal or temporary work dipped by 2,000.

    However, the number of people who became unemployed due to business downsizing or closures increased by 1,000, the DGBAS said.

    Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling （譚文玲） said the overall drop is in line with seasonal trends, as many workers who resigned around the Lunar New Year have found new employment.

    The unemployment rate has traditionally fallen in May over the past two to three years, she said, but added that the rate would likely climb again next month and in August, as it is graduation season.

    As for whether tensions in the Middle East would affect Taiwan’s job market, Tan said that no changes have been observed so far.

    Taiwan’s labor market appears stable, with the jobless rate dropping to its lowest level for April in 26 years, she said.

    Unemployment among the 15-to-24 age group was 11.37 percent last month, reflecting the high concentration of first-time job seekers, the DGBAS said.

    The rate was 5.75 percent for the 25-to-29 age group and 3.32 percent for the 30-to-34 age group, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播