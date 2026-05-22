《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan to have 121 days off next year, agency says

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is to observe 121 days off work next year, with nine extended holidays that last three or more days, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration announced yesterday.

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The Cabinet has approved a list of public holidays to be observed by government agencies next year, the agency said in a statement, adding that the nine extended holidays would be led by a seven-day Lunar New Year break.

The other extended three-day holidays are the Founding Day of the Republic of China, Peace Memorial Day, Labor Day, Double Ten National Day, Taiwan Retrocession Day and Constitution Day.

As the 2028 Founding Day of the Republic of China, celebrated on Jan. 1, falls on a Saturday, a make-up day is to be observed Dec. 31 instead, the agency said.

There would also be a four-day extended holiday from April 3 to 6 to mark Children’s Day and the Tomb Sweeping festival, it added.

The calendar for public holidays stipulates that whenever a national holiday falls on a Saturday, a make-up day is to be set the preceding Friday, while the make-up day for holidays that fall on a Sunday are set for the following Monday.

The calendar only applies to public servants and employees of state-run enterprises, the agency said, adding that workers in other sectors — such as police, firefighters, coast guard personnel and military staff — might have their schedules adjusted to meet operational needs.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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