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    《TAIPEI TIMES》 AMD to invest US$10bn in Taiwan

    2026/05/22 03:00
    Advanced Micro Devices Inc CEO Lisa Su speaks to the media at the entrance of a hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc CEO Lisa Su speaks to the media at the entrance of a hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    POWERHOUSE: The investment is to be made ‘across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging capabilities for AI infrastructure’

    / AFP, TAIPEI

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc （AMD）, a US maker of artificial intelligence （AI） processors and a rival to the world’s most valuable company, Nvidia Corp, yesterday announced an investment of more than US$10 billion into Taiwan’s chip industry.

    The company said investments would be made “across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging capabilities for AI infrastructure.”

    As the home of chip production giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co （鴻海精密）, also known as Foxconn Technology Group （富士康）, Taiwan is a powerhouse in the manufacturing of semiconductors used to train and power AI systems.

    AMD — whose chief executive officer, Lisa Su （蘇姿丰）, is due to speak today in Taipei — said in a statement that it was working with firms in Taiwan and elsewhere on advanced computing components that are essential in AI data centers.

    The company “is advancing leading-edge silicon, packaging and manufacturing technologies that enable higher performance, greater efficiency and faster deployment of AI systems,” it said.

    Among the deals announced yesterday was a hardware development partnership with Taiwanese chip packaging and testing provider ASE Technology Holding Co （日月光投控） and its subsidiary Siliconware Precision Industries Co （矽品精密）.

    AMD is also working with other partners including Powertech Technology Inc （力成科技）, Sanmina Corp and Inventec Corp （英業達） to bolster its capabilities in the region, it said.

    AMD is among other chipmakers increasing their presence in Taiwan and seeking to boost capacity as AI demand rises. Although Nvidia remains the dominant provider of AI processors, data center customers are increasingly seeking alternatives — a trend that has helped AMD.

    “As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” Su said in a statement.

    Su is visiting Taiwan and is set to join a fireside chat hosted by a local media firm today.

    AMD yesterday also announced that its next-generation EPYC processor, called “Venice,” is ramping up production in Taiwan using TSMC’s advanced 2-nanometer process technology, with plans to do the same at TSMC’s Arizona fabrication facility.

    Venice is the first high-performance computing （HPC） product in the industry to enter production using TSMC’s 2-nanometer process technology, AMD said in a separate statement.

    The production of Venice comes as AMD continues to build momentum in the server market, reflecting growing customer demand for EPYC processors to power modern cloud, enterprise, HPC and AI deployments, it said.

    “As AI and agentic workloads scale rapidly, customers need platforms that can move from innovation to production faster. Our deep partnership with TSMC is helping AMD bring leadership compute technologies to market with the speed and scale required to meet this moment,” Su said.

    Additional reporting by staff writer and Bloomberg

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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