《TAIPEI TIMES》Nations speak up for Taiwan at WHA

Delegates attend the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

FRIENDLY VOICES:Health minister Adam Vojtech said that the Czech Republic supports the motion to grant Taiwan observer status in the WHA in order to ‘leave no one behind’

By Huang Ching-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

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At the general discussion of the 79th World Health Assembly （WHA） on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, 22 representatives — including from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, as well as the UK, Germany, Lithuania and the Czech Republic — spoke up on behalf of Taiwan, supporting its participation in the WHA as an observer.

George Kippels, the parliamentary state secretary at the German Ministry of State, said that Germany, as a member of the WHO, is obligated to support, strengthen and steer the WHO’s direction, including supporting Taiwan’s participation as an observer.

Lithuanian Minister of Health Marija Jakubauskiene said that the WHO should not leave any corner of the world unconnected and urged it to invite Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer and facilitate its meaningful participation in affairs.

Luxembourger Minister of Health and Social Security Martine Deprez said that Luxembourg continues to support Taiwan’s participation in all WHO technical meetings as an observer.

French Director-General of Health Didier Lepelletier also said that France supports Taiwan’s participation in all affairs at this year’s WHA meeting.

Czech Minister of Health Adam Vojtech said that the Czech Republic supports the motion to grant Taiwan observer status in the WHA to “leave no one behind.”

Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller said that Estonia continues to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in WHO events and meetings.

British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Kumar Iyer said that “like others, we call for Taiwan to have meaningful access to all relevant technical WHO meetings and to observe the World Health Assembly, as it did from 2009 to 2016.”

Curacao Minister of Health, Environment and Nature Tyron Boekhoudt said that his nation encourages all with valuable professional expertise to participate meaningfully and help advance international health.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Masayuki Kamiya said that, when it comes to emergency public health affairs, including pandemics, no epidemic prevention system should be excluded from the WHA, and the organization should take note of experiences from areas with significant public health achievements, such as Taiwan.

Australian Secretary of Health, Disability and Aging Blair Comley said that it is Australia’s firm belief that global health collaborations should include all partners, including Taiwan.

Andrew Old, deputy director-general and head of the Public Health Agency at the New Zealand Ministry of Health, said a strong national public health system is the foundation of global sanitary safety, and the international community would benefit from the participation of all groups, including Taiwan.

Canadian Minister of Health Marjorie Michel said the international community’s handling of COVID-19 underscores the importance of WHO leadership and, accordingly, Canada supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHO as an observer.

Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — the Marshall Islands, Guatemala, Haiti, Saint Lucia, Eswatini, Tuvalu, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Palau, Paraguay, and St Vincent and the Grenadines — also spoke up for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the WHA and at the WHO.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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