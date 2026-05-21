《TAIPEI TIMES》Only Taiwan can decide its future: Lai

President William Lai speaks at a news conference on the second anniversary of his taking office at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

SPEAKING UP: If he had the opportunity to talk with Trump, Lai said he would tell the US president that China was undermining peace in the region

Staff writer, with agencies

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The future of Taiwan must not be decided by external forces nor can it be held hostage by fear, division or short-term gain, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday in an address marking the second anniversary of his inauguration.

Speaking at the Presidential Office, Lai said democracy is the most important part of Taiwan’s identity, and it is not a gift from heaven.

Taiwan’s democracy is rooted in the sacrifices and devotion of many generations, and while differences are inevitable, he urged the ruling and opposition parties to demonstrate unity in confronting external threats and upholding national interests.

“Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by forces outside our borders, nor can it be held hostage by fear, division or short-term gain. Taiwan’s future must be determined together by our 23 million people,” he said.

Maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and preventing external forces from altering the “status quo” are Taiwan’s national strategic goals, Lai said, adding that Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community — not a destabilizer.

“Taiwan is willing to engage in healthy and orderly exchanges with China under the principles of parity and dignity,” but rejects China’s covert efforts to shape public opinion, including “unification attempts disguised as peace,” he said.

“History has taught us that peace cannot rely solely on goodwill, much less be built upon concessions or illusions,” he said.

“True peace can only be secured through strength,” by uniting to cultivate national strength, demonstrating a clear national will and cooperating closely with global democratic partners, he said.

Lai also highlighted his administration’s efforts to develop asymmetric defense capabilities and secure funding for US weapons purchases, after the legislature did not pass the Executive Yuan’s original special defense budget in full.

The government is increasing defense spending to “prevent a war,” not to start one, he said, adding that “threats are greater than ever before.”

“Taiwan must become a country that can protect itself and uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Lai said.

“This is my commitment to the Taiwanese people, and Taiwan should demonstrate this resolve to the international community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president yesterday told a news conference that if he had the opportunity to speak to US President Donald Trump, he would tell him that China was undermining peace and raising tensions in the region, and that no one has the right to “annex” Taiwan.

Last week, following a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）, Trump said he was undecided on further arms sales to Taiwan and that he was “not looking to have somebody say: ‘Let’s go independent.’”

Trump in December last year approved a record-breaking US$11 billion arms package to Taiwan, but in an interview aired on Friday on Fox News, he said his approval of a new US$14 billion arms package depended on China, describing the deal as “a very good negotiating chip.”

Lai said communication channels between Taipei and Washington have always been open and that if he had the opportunity, he would have a responsibility to “express the voice of Taiwanese society” to Trump.

“My government is committed to maintaining the status quo, and Taiwan is also a guardian of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he said as one of the points he would emphasize.

“Second, China is the one undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Lai added, pointing to China’s expanding military presence and exercises that have already extended into the western Pacific, raising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign and independent country,” he said.

“No country has the right to annex Taiwan. The people of Taiwan pursue a democratic and free way of life, and democracy and freedom should not be regarded as provocation,” Lai said.

Taiwan hopes US arms sales can continue, as US military procurements are necessary to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he added.

Lai said he also looks forward to more cooperation between Taiwan, the US and other democratic countries in promoting regional peace.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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